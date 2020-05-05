Cher reveals she had two movies in the works before the coronavirus pandemic

Cher is ready to return to the big screen once again.

As well as releasing 26 studio albums and countless iconic singles, the pop superstar’s six-decade-spanning career has included multiple movie roles like Moonstruck, Burlesque, and more recently the musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

In a new interview with Billboard, Cher has revealed that she was about to star in two more movies, but they’ve been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This cut everything off right now. I can still work on music here, but I was going to do two movies and I don’t know when that will happen now,” she said.

“There is a backlog of films too, so things that were about to go in production will happen first when it starts back up.

“But honestly, I don’t know when our lives will come back together in a way where we would feel safe going into a studio or going to work again. I can’t imagine that’s going to happen for a long, long time.”

Cher has only starred in three movies over the past 20 years, with most of her focus being on music, touring and activism, but it seems that may now be about to change. We can only hope that one of these movies is a Burlesque sequel.

In the meantime, Cher has announced that she’ll be releasing a Spanish cover of ABBA’s hit single Chiquitita for charity later this week – find out more about that here.