Drag Race star Blu Hydrangea recreates Frock Destroyers performance in quarantine

by Daniel Megarry

Culture > Drag

Blu Hydrangea is giving us everything we need.

She may have dubbed herself a “hero for the gays back home” in her Break Up (Bye Bye) performance on Drag Race UK, but now Blu is a hero for the gays staying at home as she’s recreated the performance with an isolation twist for us to enjoy from the comfort of our living rooms.

“We all know that the song of 2019 was Break Up (Bye Bye) by The Frock Destroyers, and due to coronavirus I’ve not been able to see my frock destroying sisters, so I thought I’d bring all three of them to you,” Blu explained.

The performance was part of RuPaul’s Digital DragCon, which took place over the weekend and is available to re-watch on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel. Blu dressed up as her Frock Destroyer sisters Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo and it was everything.

Watch the performance here or below.

