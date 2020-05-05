Leslie Jordan says Lady Gaga ‘rode him and howled at the moon’ while filming American Horror Story

Working with Lady Gaga sounds wild.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, actor and national treasure Leslie Jordan recalled how the pop superstar ‘rode him and howled at the moon’ on the set of American Horror Story: Roanoke, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me, and then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife,” explained Leslie.

“She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, ‘You know, I tend to sexualise all my acting partners’. I thought, ‘Where’s this going?’ Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me and howling at the moon.”

He added: “I didn’t know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, ‘How do I get myself into these situations?'”

Leslie’s Instagram video diaries have been keeping us all entertained during coronavirus lockdown, if you haven’t started watching them yet, what are you waiting for?

Gaga recently delayed her highly-anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica due to the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped her teasing what fans can expect when it eventually drops later this year.

As well as collaborations with pop superstar Ariana Grande, music legend Elton John and K-pop icons BLACKPINK, here’s everything we know about Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica so far.