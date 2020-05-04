Adam Lambert reveals he had a joint tour planned with Christina Aguilera

by Daniel Megarry

Culture

Adam Lambert has revealed he had a joint tour planned with Christina Aguilera.

The epic collaboration was expected to take place this summer, with the promise of “big venues” all across the United States, but the plans were scrapped due to social distancing rules and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know what’s funny? There was a whole plan to tour with [Christina] this summer around the US. Big venues too! But unfortunately everything went into Lock Down before we were ready to announce,” he wrote.

“Y’all know I’m an OG Christina Aguilera fan. waiting [to] see if we can reschedule it!”

Fans of both artists have been calling for the two to collaborate in some form for years now, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed this can be rescheduled in the future.

Adam teased the news after producer Claude Kelly shared a snippet of the singer’s demo version of Christina’s song Just A Fool, which she recorded as a duet with country music star Blake Shelton for her 2012 album Lotus.

You can listen to that snippet here or below.

Adam and Christina’s tour is the latest addition to a long list of LGBTQ-related shows, tours, movies and music releases that have been cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

