Drag Race All Stars 2 finalists reunite for quarantine version of Read U Wrote U

The top four of All Stars 2 are here to make it clear (again).

Alaska, Detox, Katya and Roxxxy Andrews have reunited for a sickening performance of Read U Wrote U.

The four legendary queens memorably competed on the second season of Drag Race All Stars and wrote their own rap verses for a remix of the RuPaul track, which has since become one of the most beloved songs in the show’s HERstory.

To help us through self-isolation, the queens have reenacted their main stage performance with a social distancing twist.

In four separate screens, Alaska can be seen lip-syncing in her blue, Glamtron-esque makeup while Katya performs the splits and rips out pages from the 1985 sci-fi novel Contact, and Roxxxy, of course, provides life as she serves hairography.

Due to recent facial surgery, Detox uses an animated avatar throughout the performance of some of her most iconic lewks, including her runway from Read U Wrote U and her iconic black and white ensemble from the season five finale.

Watch Alaska, Detox, Katya and Roxxxy’s legendary reunion for Read U Wrote U below.