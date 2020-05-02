You can now stream RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race in the UK

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is now available to stream in the UK.

After premiering on VH1 in the United States last week with no home in the UK, both episodes have suddenly made their appearance on Netflix. The gay gods are listening! To quote Shangela, “halleloo!”

The sickening new series follows 12 celebrity contestants as they vie for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, as well as a cash prize of $30,000 doollahz, which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

The celebs will also be aided by legendary former contestants such as: Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” Mama Ru said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

The first episode saw the introduction of celebrities such as Jordan Cooper, Jermaine Fowler and Nico Tortorella, while the second and most recent episode sees Vanessa Williams, Loni Love and Tami Roman sashay into the werkroom.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race below.