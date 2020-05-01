Madonna plans to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after testing positive for antibodies

Madonna says she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

In her latest film noir-inspired and Madame X-themed Quarantine Diary, the star revealed: “Took a test the other day. And I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car.

“I’m going to roll down the window. I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. I hope the sun is shining.”

Antibody tests examine the antibodies in your blood to see if you were previously exposed to the virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state: “Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, the test may not find antibodies in someone with a current infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections.”

Warnings about antibody tests have been issued by the World Health Organisation due to the lack of substantial evidence “that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection”.

Madonna caused controversy earlier this year when she referred to the global coronavirus pandemic as “the great equalizer”.

She said on Instagram: “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer.”

After receiving backlash, Madonna removed the video from social media.