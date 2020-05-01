Start your weekend off right with Jodie Harsh’s new banger Filthy Rich

by Daniel Megarry

Culture

Thomas Knights

Jodie Harsh is back with another dancefloor-ready anthem.

Following on from previous pop bangers Tuesday and Don’t Try Me, the drag superstar and DJ has dropped another single called Filthy Rich. It’s an exploration of the capitalist mindset fed through house beats, with a super-catchy chorus.

“Filthy Rich is about that weird lie we’re fed about how money makes you happy. I know some fucking rich people, and trust me, money helps certain aspects of life but it sure as hell doesn’t affect your happiness,” explained Jodie.

“The vocalist Hayley May and I wanted to write something from the point of view of someone bored of their life and totally broke, dreaming about winning loads of money on a game show and how all their problems would magically disappear.”

Listen to Filthy Rich here or below.

