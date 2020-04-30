Ryan Murphy just spilled a whole lot of T on The Politician’s future.

When it aired on Netflix last year, the star-studded series from American Horror Story creator Murphy brought us LGBTQ characters, whip-smart dialogue, and hundreds of memes after Oscar-winner Jessica Lange hilariously defined the gay agenda.

While the first season focused on Payton’s (Ben Platt) run for student body president, the final episode took viewers three years into the future, where Payton decided to run for state senate against characters played by Bette Midler and Judith Light.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many wondering whether their favourite shows will be able to return this year, but Murphy has thankfully confirmed that the second season of The Politician wrapped up filming right before lockdown – and it’s coming out in June.

“We were lucky enough that we finished filming and editing right before the coronavirus thing happened,” revealed Murphy in an interview with Collider.

“We have seven [episodes]. We finished all of our episodes. We have a great second season and I think we’re trying to figure out how do we mix them now in the social distancing age. I think we’ve figured it out.

“It’s going to come out in the middle of June still, season two. I’m really proud of it. I love what we came up with, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and I.”

Murphy confirmed that the second season will pick up right where the first left off, at the beginning of Payton’s “campaign against the Judith Light juggernaut” which was teased in season one’s final episode.

“I love how Payton has grown up. He’s now in college, and the best thing about the season is the Ben Platt versus Bette Midler and Judith Light aspect. It feels very adult, it feels very topical,” Murphy continued.

“It’s sort of a story about baby boomers asking themselves, ‘Is it time for us to pass the power that we have onto the next generation or are they too dumb to figure it out yet?’ And I think you can see that battle playing out daily in our political landscape.

“And it’s what it’s about, and it’s a very cutthroat race that they run. It feels much more adult, much more sexualized. It’s really great. And Ben, but particularly Judith and Bette Midler really, I think, their performances are extraordinary.”

Murphy also revealed that he would like the show to run for three seasons in total, meaning we’ve got two more seasons of Payton’s journey to come.

“I think where season two ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race,” he said.

“That would obviously be a presidential race, right? That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is.

“I’m going to wait. Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to figure out how we age him up a little bit. But that’s always been my plan.”

Season one of The Politician is available to stream on Netflix now.

