RuPaul surprises Drag Race superfans in hilarious new episode preview

“They think they’re here just to sit in the audience for a performance…”

Six lucky RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are about to get the makeover of a lifetime.

In the preview for the next episode of season 12, RuPaul informs the remaining competitors that for their next maxi-challenge, they will be giving drag family makeovers to “some beautiful women” who happen to be Drag Race superfans.

“Here’s the thing: they’re right outside that door, and they have no idea what’s about to happen to them. They think they’re here just to sit in the audience for a performance,” RuPaul whispers to the queens.

“Are you ready to give them the Drag Race fantasy of their life?”

Grace, Nicole, Shea, Bethany, Tiffani and Janet (the planet) then enter the werkroom and discover that their visit won’t just be confined to a seat in the audience – watch the hilarious preview here or below.

The 10th episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres this Friday on VH1.

It will be available to stream on Netflix for UK viewers the following morning at 8am.

Related: Here’s what Michelle Visage had to say about the “special edition” of Drag Race All Stars.

Related: Shangela’s legendary journey comes full circle with her HBO series.

Related: The police were “called” on Shangela, Bob and Eureka during their new show.