Here’s what Michelle Visage had to say about the “special edition” of Drag Race All Stars

Why is All Stars 5 being called a “special edition” of Drag Race?

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the fifth season of the series will be a “special edition” and air 5 June on Showtime – for the first time in the show’s HERstory – shortly after the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12.

Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime, said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted.

“We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase.

“It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

Of course, fans were excited that another All Stars will soon be sashaying onto our screens, but the announcement begged the question: why is it a “special edition”? Seriously, what tricks have the producers got up their sleeves this time?

When we recently caught up with Michelle Visage (pre-pandemic), we had to ask. “Is it? Why?” she told us (very perplexed, we must add). “Really? Oh. Maybe because it’s on Showtime? Maybe that’s why. It’s REALLY good.”

What is the truth? What is the truth? What IS the TRUTH? Well, we’re going to have to wait until 5 June.

Michelle also said she gets a “different feeling” with All Stars over a regular Drag Race season because “it’s like, ‘Oh right. I’ve toured with you. I’ve worked with you. I know what you bitches can do,’ which is why the whole Adore Delano thing happened.”

She added: “But my favourite part of All Stars is seeing them grow and show us how they’ve grown. That’s so exciting, to see someone you haven’t seen in a couple of seasons and be like, ‘Oh my god! You’ve grown so much!’

“It’s like when your kid grows, it’s so rewarding. I love that, so it’s a different feeling but both are very exciting.”

We recently scoured the internet for every possible queen who could be sashaying into the All Stars 5 werkroom and of course, it’s completely speculative and is based off social media, cancelled gigs etc – see here.

