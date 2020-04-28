Watch the stunning opening sequence for Ryan Murphy’s new series Hollywood

by Daniel Megarry

Ryan Murphy has shared the opening sequence for his new series Hollywood.

The seven-episode limited series, which is co-created with Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens), is billed as a “love letter to Hollywood” and will follow a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make it in a post-World War II world.

Each character in the series will offer their own glimpse into Hollywood’s Golden Age, while the series will highlight the racism, sexism, homophobia and decades-old power dynamics that are still prevalent in the entertainment industry today.

Murphy’s shows are known for having great opening sequences (fans go wild for American Horror Story’s intense introduction credits each year) and the gorgeous Hollywood opening is no different.

The clip, shared by both Murphy and the official Hollywood social media accounts, sees stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving and Jake Picking climbing the Hollywood sign, and helping each other along the way.

Watch the opening sequence here or below.

The one’s for the dreamers. HOLLYWOOD. This Friday.

Hollywood will premiere 1 May on Netflix.

Watch the stunning opening sequence for Ryan Murphy's new series Hollywood

