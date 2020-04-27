Tom Felton and Austin Swift share kiss in Braking for Whales trailer

by Sam Damshenas

“I am not going to say it again. I am NOT gay!”

The trailer for Tom Felton’s upcoming dark comedy drama has been released.

Braking for Whales stars the Harry Potter alum as Brandon Walker, a gay man coming to terms with his sexuality who embarks on a road trip with his sister (Tammin Susok) to dispose of their mother’s ashes in the body of a whale.

As they fulfil their mother’s bizarre final wish, they reconnect and confront their past issues.

Directed by Sean McEwen, the film also stars David Koechner (Anchorman) and Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) as their quirky aunt and uncle, while Austin Swift (brother of Taylor Swift) plays Brandon’s love interest.

Due to the fact that Draco Malfoy and Taylor Swift’s brother lock lips in the trailer, the film has gone viral on social media – see the best reactions from Twitter below.

Braking for Whales will receive a digital release on April 29.

