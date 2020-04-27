Tom Felton and Austin Swift share kiss in Braking for Whales trailer

“I am not going to say it again. I am NOT gay!”

The trailer for Tom Felton’s upcoming dark comedy drama has been released.

Braking for Whales stars the Harry Potter alum as Brandon Walker, a gay man coming to terms with his sexuality who embarks on a road trip with his sister (Tammin Susok) to dispose of their mother’s ashes in the body of a whale.

As they fulfil their mother’s bizarre final wish, they reconnect and confront their past issues.

Directed by Sean McEwen, the film also stars David Koechner (Anchorman) and Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) as their quirky aunt and uncle, while Austin Swift (brother of Taylor Swift) plays Brandon’s love interest.

Due to the fact that Draco Malfoy and Taylor Swift’s brother lock lips in the trailer, the film has gone viral on social media – see the best reactions from Twitter below.

I just saw Austin Swift kissing with Tom Felton and idk how to feel about it — «𝓓𝓪𝓰𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓪 » ✨ (pęcherz) (@swift_afterglow) April 27, 2020

i just saw austin swift kissing tom felton pic.twitter.com/8tmI8lZaMZ — s a r a a a a (@fancysnaake) April 27, 2020

Let's just pretend that I've never see tom felton and Austin swift kissed djdjdjdj nope I refuse — Flora🌻 (@misslongbottom_) April 27, 2020

Tom Felton & Austin Swift in the new movie: “Braking for Whales”.



Asdfghjkl I’m freaking out right now!! pic.twitter.com/LYJEBE8L9g — Less🏹 (@Lessmx) April 27, 2020

austin swift going viral for a gay makeout scene with tom felton in a movie on ME!’s anniversary somehow more accurately sums up the Lover era than any words could — zach (@stevenrogersass) April 27, 2020

austin swift making out with tom felton aka draco malfoy ????? man i ALWAYS knew taylor was a slytherin pic.twitter.com/KaDC53yskj — 𝖈𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@havanaswift) April 27, 2020

i really never needed to watch austin swift kiss tom felton… i wanna unsee it — katia (@londonboyys) April 26, 2020

austin swift made out with tom felton ??? we stan — emily⁷ (@ikywtred) April 27, 2020

just had to see tom felton and austin swift (yes,,, taylor swift’s brother) kiss and never thought i’d ever have to type that sentence — leniain (@poppunkisso05) April 27, 2020

AUSTIN SWIFT AND TOM FELTON WHAT — lauren!!✨ (@Lauren_Fry9) April 27, 2020

Joe and Austin when Taylor is not around omg pic.twitter.com/fu3FDeouJG — sassas (@messuwanted) April 27, 2020

Someone liked a gif of tom felton kissing austin swift😶😐 why do you have to burst my bubble like that😶😶 — gebrilia indra (@gebrilia123) April 27, 2020

IS THAT AUSTIN SWIFT????? Period omg pic.twitter.com/C0F7cwkPZr — 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐲 (@likepaperrings) April 27, 2020

Braking for Whales will receive a digital release on April 29.