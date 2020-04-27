Shannel says she was “cut” from RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Shannel played a huge part on this week’s episode of Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Although Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Trixie Mattel served as the official drag mothers for the celebrity contestants this week, it has now come to light that they were assisted by three other legendary Drag Race queens.

Shannel, Laila McQueen and Mayhem Miller were credited as “creative consultants” for the premiere, and according to Shannel’s latest Instagram post, were under the impression that they would make an appearance on-screen.

She wrote: “Showbusiness is a funny business. I started my career as a makeup artist and a performer and have been blessed to have a wild ride so far. For whatever reason, my appearance on Celebrity Drag Race was cut.

“And although, I am unsure as to why, I was fortunate enough to work amongst amazing talented people and my Drag Race sisters as a makeup artist on the full season of Celebrity Drag Race. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed being apart of it.”

Despite being paired up with Monét, Nico’s sickening mug was reportedly the work of Shannel. Her Instagram photo seems to confirm this, as well as a comment from her season one sister, Ongina which reads: “I knew this was you! You’re so talented.

“(And you’ve helped me with my make up!) I wish they would have just used the queens they hired for back of camera to front of camera also! There’s room for everyone. But sadly not everyone is given space in that room.”

Laila and Mayhem are yet to comment on the matter – see Shannel’s post below.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race follows 12 celebrity contestants as they vie for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, as well as a cash prize of $30,000 doollahz, which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

The premiere saw the debut of former guest judge Nico, as well Riverdale alum Jordan Connor and comedian Jermaine Fowler. It was a highly entertainting episode, but reaction from fans was mixed – see more here.

The series will run for three more episodes, and airs every Friday after the main edition of Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is unavailable to stream in the UK (for now), but if we have any updates, we’ll make sure to keep you posted. For US viewers, the first episode can be viewed now on VH1.

