The latest Drag Race made quite the impression on Ariana Grande

“Literally sobbed watching u.”

Like the rest of us, Ariana Grande was left ‘sobbing’ after the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The pop superstar, who made her judging panel debut on the Emmy-winning series in season seven, has been vocal on social media about her love for the season 12 queens and, as you’ve probably noticed, we’ve been keeping up. Sue us.

Last month, Ariana expressed disappointment at Dahlia Sin and Nicky Doll’s bottom two placements, writing: “So many things to say. crying bc ‘problem’. but WHY were my two favourites the bottom two? stunning angels.”

She continued to say that she “wish dahlia and nicky both could’ve stayed forever.”

Now, she’s sharing her love for contestant Jackie Cox. Last week, the performer paid homage to her Iranian heritage when she sashayed down the runway in a hijab with 50 silver stars and a red and white striped kaftan.

During her critiques on the main stage, Jackie shared how Donald Trump’s travel ban in 2017 – which affected several countries with Muslim populations – “hurt” her family and “destroyed” her faith in the United States.

Shortly after the episode, Ariana followed Jackie on Instagram and left the following comments beneath her runway look: “beyond beautiful. literally sobbed watching u tn lol. so thankful for your presence.”

The 7 rings songstress also followed Jaida Essence Hall and told her she was “everymotherfuckingthing” after gagging fans in this week’s challenge, a presidential debate to determine who would be crowned America’s First Drag Queen President.

Check out Ariana’s comments on Jackie and Jaida’s posts below.

On next week’s episode, the six remaining competitors of season 12 – Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jaida Essence Hall, Jackie Cox and S****y P*e – will give makeovers to RuPaul’s Drag Race superfans.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley will make her debut on the judging panel.

All eight episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 are available to stream now on Netflix UK.

