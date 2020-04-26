Schitt’s Creek cast reunite to raise money for frontline workers

The event will also include Canadian singers like Justin Bieber and Avril Lavigne.

Already missing the residents of Schitt’s Creek? Well, fear not as the cast will be reuniting tonight (26 April) at 6:30pm, local time, on Canadian TV station CBC in a fundraiser for frontline workers.

Stars like Celine Dion, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain and Will & Grace star Eric McCormack had been confirmed earlier.

The cast of Schitt’s Creek’s involvement was announced by Dan Levy, who wrote: “Gang’s all here for a very good cause! @CBC will be broadcasting a multi-platform, commercial-free, 90-minute special in support of front-line workers across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic this Sunday!”

Gang’s all here for a very good cause! @CBC will be broadcasting a multi-platform, commercial-free, 90-minute special in support of front-line workers across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic this Sunday! #strongertogether 👉🏼 https://t.co/Cy80uvNp5t pic.twitter.com/dmnJUwEryy — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 23, 2020

It’s not yet known how the cast will be involved, but the event promises “a mix of music, messages and more” throughout the 90-minute special.

Funds raised during the event will go to frontline workers in Canada, while viewers are encouraged to donate to Food Banks Canada.

During the lockdown, other fundraisers have been held, including Lady Gaga’s One World Concert, which raised over $127 million for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Since its 2015 debut, Schitt’s Creek has been hailed by fans and critics as one of the greatest comedies on television thanks to the incredible ensemble cast and iconic viral moments, such as Alexis’ Grammy-winning dance-pop anthem A Little Bit Alexis and Moira’s future Oscar slash Razzie nominated performance in The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening.

More importantly, the show has received widespread acclaim for providing representation for the pansexual community, as well as for how David’s sexuality is simply accepted and there are no expressions of homophobia in the storyline.

A clip from the show’s documentary, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, recently went viral on social media thanks to a powerful and heartwarming letter from over 1,800 grateful mothers of LGBTQ children.

“More than 1,800 of us are signing this letter because we wanted to say thank you for the LGBTQ characters, relationships and storylines that you have included in Schitt’s Creek,” they wrote, leaving us in absolute tears.

“We sincerely believe that shows like Schitt’s Creek will serve as a catalyst to help change the world into a kinder, safer, more loving place for all LGBTQ people to live, and because of that, we will remain forever grateful.”

Unsurprisingly, Dan and his fellow cast members Annie Murphy (Alexis), Emily Hampshire (Stevie), Jenn Robertson (Jocelyn), Sarah Levy (Twyla) and Karen Robinson (Veronica) were all left in tears – see more here.

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will be available to stream on Netflix in the UK on 15 May.