Fans have strong opinions about Secret Celebrity Drag Race premiere

“I didn’t realise the drag queens were going to be more famous than the contestants.”

The first episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has polarised fans.

The sickening new series follows 12 celebrity contestants as they vie for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, as well as a cash prize of $30,000 doollahz, which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

In the premiere, the first three celebrity contestants paired up with three of the most legendary Drag Race winners, Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Trixie Mattel, and played a special edition of Snatch Game on the main stage.

It was a highly entertainting episode, but fans had some issues with the stars involved. In the weeks leading up to the premiere, speculation was rife as to which celebs would sashay and shantay down that iconic runway.

Harry Styles expressed interest, so maybe him? Miley Cyrus is a Drag Race superfan and donned male drag in season 11, so why not? After all, Trixie even said in an interview that the series would consist of “A-List” talent.

Instead of Harry and Miley, the three celebrities that embraced their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for the first time were – SPOILER ALERT! – Younger star Nico Tortorella, Riverdale’s Jordan Connor and comedian Jermaine Fowler.

“When it said ‘celebrity’ drag race I didn’t realise the drag queens were going to be more famous than the contestants,” tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “I’m trying to figure out who any of these “celebrities” are on Celebrity Drag Race.

Ok so it’s “celebrity” drag race — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) April 25, 2020

when it said ‘celebrity’ drag race I didn’t realise the drag queens were going to be more famous than the contestants #dragrace pic.twitter.com/o3vzinFtPT — han (@mmethyd) April 25, 2020

very sexy of drag race to let random celebrities do drag on tv now but not trans people or cis women — aj 🖤✨ (@ajjordanphoto) April 24, 2020

It was called the celebrities drag race but there were no celebrities there #DragRace pic.twitter.com/4s4eFXImzi — ric (@xolenco) April 25, 2020

RuPaul’s Secret D-List Celebrity Drag Race — Santana Lopez for Prez 2020 (@kirkeskid) April 25, 2020

I'm trying to figure out who any of these "celebrities" are on Celebrity Drag Racepic.twitter.com/38Dzh1vA9u — angelo (@ChowCiao_) April 25, 2020

the “celebrities” walking into the werk room #DragRace pic.twitter.com/1PHGjJbumP — Rigatoni Jones (@MissTonyPajamas) April 25, 2020

Nico, Jordan and Jermaine might not be the stars we anticipated, but – controversial opinion alert! – we absolutely loved the premiere. We howled with laughter as loud as Mama Ru and cried as dramatically as Farrah Moan.

Nico represented the gender non-conforming community, revealing the series gave them the courage to come out as non-binary, while Jermaine left us in tears as he paid tribute to his Drag Race superfan mother, who is sadly no longer with us.

Oh, and thanks to the latter, we’re going to have update our ranking of greatest Snatch Game characters in HERstory.

A straight man, willingly doing drag, and portraying Kevin Hart is something Kevin Hart would hate and I love that #DragRace — Laura Dern (@Pamela_Jocelyn) April 25, 2020

I really really wanted to hate celebrity drag race and here Jermaine Fowler came to absolutely make me love him. How dare he. — RKK (@RyanKKrause) April 25, 2020

Wow these celebrities actually slayed on Snatch Game. Jermaine as Kevina Hart tho was truly the standout. #CelebDragRace #DragRace pic.twitter.com/5I2o0rHdBZ — Khalil Rivera (@BoriquaKhalil94) April 25, 2020

gonna need an essay ASAP on the comedy moment that was Jermaine Fowler on Celebrity Drag Race tonight — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) April 25, 2020

jermaine 🥺🥺 now why celeb drag race done actually got me y’all #CelebDragRace — charlie (@charliebitbey) April 25, 2020

#dragrace JERMAINE DID SOOOO WELLLL OMGGGGGG I WANT HIM TO WIN!!!!!!!!!!! I laughed soooo hard. and bob did SO well on his mug — jams (@renojams) April 25, 2020

jermaine fowler had the best snatch game in recent drag race years 🤷🤷 #CelebDragRace — bartok the magnificent (@edgarallenporg) April 25, 2020

Damn, I thought Nico had this but I think Jermaine is going to snatch the title! #CelebDragRace, #DragRace pic.twitter.com/3F2WLb1yhd — Sarah (@Dream_Legos) April 25, 2020

I LOVE JERMAINE SO MUCH OMG I HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN #dragrace — jams (@renojams) April 25, 2020

45 minutes ago I didn’t know who Jermaine was but now I might cry if he doesn’t win#dragrace #CelebDragRace — Kristen Bright (@KristenBOOKS) April 25, 2020

Jordan, who – ANOTHER SPOILER ALERT, TURN AWAY NOW – ultimately won the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, also gagged fans with his fierce lip-sync and surprisingly emotional winner’s speech.

I cried watching Jordan win drag race 🥺 — mayor kenz (@kingdomtopaz) April 25, 2020

JORDAN ON CELEBRITY DRAG RACE IS EVERYTHING!!!! — ali ⭑ (@jugsstupidhat) April 25, 2020

Celeb drag race was sooooo funny! I really enjoyed it and the snatch game was all funny. Can’t wait for episode two. Also can we all agree to bring Jordan back for season 13? #celebdragrace #rpdr — 「 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐡𝐨 」 ✨🌊 loves gigi goode (@Gigigoodessmile) April 25, 2020

Jordan winning was everything. I fking cried my eyes out. #DragRace #CelebDragRace pic.twitter.com/zFuaRYiciD — Narz Quarantined in NYC (@Narz) April 25, 2020

celebrity drag race was literally so good i would fucking die for jordan time to stan — lindsey ଘ(੭*ˊᵕˋ)੭* (@lindsuwu) April 25, 2020

A straight man winning drag race, something I never thought I would witness tbh! Jordan did AMAZING #CelebDragRace — chloe!! (@chloezaffuto7) April 25, 2020

Jordan Connor I am in love 😭 #DragRace #SecretCelebrityDragRace — Hailey Dobosiewicz (@itsahaiilstorm) April 25, 2020

Jordan Connor on Drag Race is giving me fucking LIFE. — identity ✪ (@museofidentity) April 25, 2020

How was Jordan this good at drag race? #CelebDragRace — Robin Daggers (@robindaggerzz) April 25, 2020

So while the episode was, overall, well-received, the talent involved failed to impress fans. But would you rather have A-List talent that leave us wanting more or C-List talent that can turn the mothertucking party? Well?

Like this season of Untucked, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is unavailable to stream in the UK (for now). If we have any updates, we’ll keep you posted. For US viewers, the first episode can be viewed now on VH1.

