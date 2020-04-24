Shangela, Bob and Eureka’s new HBO series receives overwhelming praise from Drag Race fans

We’re Here has proven to be a massive hit with viewers.

The sickening new HBO series follows legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara as they travel across the United States and empower local communities. Think Queer Eye meets Priscilla.

Each episode, the queens will take local residents under their wig and tackle issues such as homophobia, transphobia, racism and self-love – and of course, there’s splits, kicks, flips and lots of other sickening tricks. You name it.

After weeks of anticipation, the first episode premiered yesterday (on YouTube, for free!) and was met universal praise from both fans and critics for the pure, unadulterated entertaintment and emotional value. Honestly, we were in tears.

One fan thanked HBO for delivering a “poignant, funny and hopeful” show, calling it a “beautiful story of humanity, diversity, respect, redemption and love” and “must see television.”

Another fan said it’s the show the LGBTQ community needs in quarantine and we couldn’t agree more – check out the best reactions below.

Literally 10 seconds into We’re Here on HBO and I’m obsessed. — stacey rockwell (@staceynrockwell) April 24, 2020

Stayed up later than I should have last night to watch "We're Here" on @HBO last night. Seeing @itsSHANGELA @thatonequeen and @eurekaohara bring such joy and love to Gettysburg warmed my heart! The first episode is free to watch on YouTube, so go watch!! — Bearnie (@nardo78) April 24, 2020

We’re Here on HBO has had me sobbing for like an hour — SLEECH🦎 (@Sleech1996) April 24, 2020

I know it’s 3am, but I feel like it’s important to announce that I both preformed my own bikini wax and started “We’re Here” on @HBO today, and it’s hard to say which was more empowering. 🤩👙 @itsSHANGELA @eurekaohara @thatonequeen — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) April 24, 2020

HBO has done it again! Check out their very entertaining new series, "We're Here!"

Poignant, funny and hopeful.

A beautiful story of humanity, diversity, respect, redemption and love.

It's gotta see TV! — goaliemomjams (@goaliemomjams) April 24, 2020

It's 1am and I'm watching HBO's 'We're Here' with @thatonequeen , @itsSHANGELA and @eurekaohara and I'm just crying! 😭 Bravo, that was a beautiful show ❤ — Moy (@MoyAmaro) April 24, 2020

“We’re Here” is another show we needed during quarantine! Ugh I’m getting my life with this hometown drag. You homos need to watch! @HBO @itsSHANGELA — GCarps (@jerseyboy423) April 24, 2020

We’re Here is so good. Good job HBO, VH1 would’ve made a mockery out of this. Well in reality they wouldn’t do something like this because RuPaul doesn’t want to see women in drag. It’s so much more than drag, they’re helping people. — Steen🤩 (@Steen_Titan) April 24, 2020

Such a beautiful show, this @HBO show We’re Here. I am in awe. #WereHere — Drew Tappon (@drewtappon) April 24, 2020

Well.. “We’re Here” on HBO sure did get me in my feelings. — Alexander (@ThisAmericanMan) April 24, 2020

No shade because they have totally different functions, but We’re Here on @HBO is what I wanted the new Queer Eye to be. Fantastic. — Eli the Elf Boy 🧝🏾‍♂️ (@kidfaery) April 24, 2020

Just watched the first episode of "We're Here" on HBO. Loved. It. pic.twitter.com/nOGfAf0lYu — Kris Oller (@randombastary) April 24, 2020

We're Here on HBO is just ugh wow.

Queer Eye but for Drag and I'm LIVING

My emotions CANNOT take it — Jerm (@jermiest20) April 24, 2020

I'm gonna be really honest. The first kind of show I want to go to after all this is over is a badass drag show. Go watch We're Here on HBO 😍😍 — kat. (@knromero10) April 24, 2020

. @HBO thank you for We’re Here. It gave me hope. — Atom Bee (@adambart) April 24, 2020

I was very skeptical about We’re Here on HBO you but I really enjoyed it like the RUBE I am.



Also @thatonequeen deserves an Emmy. — Ian Lyons (@belgianrofls) April 24, 2020

Go watch We’re Here on HBO. Funny and heartwarming. — Drowning in Gin…. (@MarkFloydThaut) April 24, 2020

Everyone go watch We’re Here on HBO 😭💕 — Mary Celeste Losey (@lenny_bernstein) April 24, 2020

Nine Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said of the series in a statement: “Drag is about confidence and self expression. We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shangela revealed: “I’m not a big crier, but I cried.

“It also has that surprise production element that we were producing a one-night-only show in places that have hardly ever had them, to showcase that there’s this queer community [already there that] they didn’t even know existed.”

As well as starring in the series, Shangela, Bob and Eureka serve as consulting producers alongside executive producers Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram, Peter LoGreco, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The second episode will air 30 April on HBO – watch the first episode for free on YouTube here and check out the promo for episode two below.