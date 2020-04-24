Shangela, Bob and Eureka’s new HBO series receives overwhelming praise from Drag Race fans

We’re Here has proven to be a massive hit with viewers.
The sickening new HBO series follows legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara as they travel across the United States and empower local communities. Think Queer Eye meets Priscilla.
Each episode, the queens will take local residents under their wig and tackle issues such as homophobia, transphobia, racism and self-love – and of course, there’s splits, kicks, flips and lots of other sickening tricks. You name it.
After weeks of anticipation, the first episode premiered yesterday (on YouTube, for free!) and was met universal praise from both fans and critics for the pure, unadulterated entertaintment and emotional value. Honestly, we were in tears.
One fan thanked HBO for delivering a “poignant, funny and hopeful” show, calling it a “beautiful story of humanity, diversity, respect, redemption and love” and “must see television.”
Another fan said it’s the show the LGBTQ community needs in quarantine and we couldn’t agree more – check out the best reactions below.
Nine Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said of the series in a statement: “Drag is about confidence and self expression. We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shangela revealed: “I’m not a big crier, but I cried.
“It also has that surprise production element that we were producing a one-night-only show in places that have hardly ever had them, to showcase that there’s this queer community [already there that] they didn’t even know existed.”
As well as starring in the series, Shangela, Bob and Eureka serve as consulting producers alongside executive producers Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram, Peter LoGreco, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.
The second episode will air 30 April on HBO – watch the first episode for free on YouTube here and check out the promo for episode two below.
