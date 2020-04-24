Shea Diamond recruits queer icons for star-studded I Am America video

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture > Drag

Shea Diamond’s new music video is a massive queer celebration.

I Am America, which was co-written with Justin Tranter, is the official theme song for HBO’s newly-released reality series, We’re Here, which stars Drag Race legends Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara.

(You can watch the first episode of the sickening series for free on YouTube.)

To accompany its release, Shea recruited several queer icons for a star-studded lyric video, including Shangela, Bob, Eureka, Justin, Angelica Ross, Marquise Vilson, Buck Angel, Chella Man, Alok Vaid-Menon and Jacob Tobia.

It’s the queer celebration we need and deserve in a Trump and coronavirus-dominated world. More of this content please!

In a statement, Shea said of the infectious dance anthem: “With Covid19 and social distancing the world is divided and the LGBTQ+ community is silenced during one of the most important elections of our lifetime.

“At a time when our rights and our very existence are constantly under attack, #iamamerica sends a clear and direct message that we are here, we are trying to thrive and survive like anyone else.”

“No matter what anyone says we are just as American as mom’s cherry pie.”

Justin added: “The declaration of Shea Diamond, a black trans woman, saying I Am America makes me so emotional. Yes we co-wrote a party anthem filled with joy, but that simple sentiment still brings tears to my eyes.

“And the diverse folks that participated in the video only furthers that sentiment. We Are America.”

I Am America is now available on iTunes and Apple Music. Watch the star-studded music video below.

Comments

More

Culture > Drag

We asked Michelle Visage everything a Drag Race superfan wants to know

Community

Philip Normal pledges support for LGBTQ rights as UK’s first openly HIV-positive mayor

Culture

Bronze Avery’s video for Boys is a massive queer celebration

Culture

Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, Rita Ora, Mabel and more team up for coronavirus charity single

Culture > Drag

Shea Diamond recruits queer icons for star-studded I Am America video

Culture

Joesef learns to let go of grief on dreamy new track The Sun Is Up Forever

Culture

Vardaan Arora unveils 80s-inspired cover of Rare by Selena Gomez

Culture > Drag

Michelle Visage lands BBC quarantine series How’s Your Head, Hun?

Next
Press enter to search