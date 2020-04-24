Victoria Monét releases sensual new single Dive

by Daniel Megarry

Victoria Monét is back with another brilliant single called Dive.

The smooth, flirtatious track is the third song to be lifted from her upcoming project Jaguar – due out later this spring – following on from previous singles Ass Like That and Moment.

“Women are an adventure. We are as powerful as oceans, as beneficial as h20 and as fun as any theme park. Anyone lucky enough to taste that thrill should go all in. Dive playfully invites one to do so,” explains Victoria.

“It emphasizes the importance of women getting our pleasure through oral sex. It’s not talked about enough from our perspective and I wanted to break the ice. They say most humans are about 60% water, but I believe women must be 69% so dive in baby.”

Listen to Dive here or watch the lyric video below.

