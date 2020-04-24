Michelle Visage lands BBC quarantine series How’s Your Head, Hun?

Michelle Visage has landed her SECOND solo series on the BBC.

Today, it was announced that the legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, Seduction songstress and Strictly alum will be sashaying over to BBC Three for an eight-episode series to lift our spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

How’s Your Head, Hun? will follow Michelle as she attempts “lockdown projects” each week with the help of her family, who will serve as camera operatives and co-hosts. It’ll be a weekly house party honey!

“I am SO excited to give everyone’s anxiety and worry a rest with How’s Your Head, Hun. When you see how quarantine life is with MY family and friends, we will all be laughing together! Get ready!” Michelle said in a statement.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said: “Michelle is a big favourite of ours.

“Her humour, heart and sharp putdowns are always welcome on BBC Three. We’re looking forward to peeking through the window to see her life in lockdown and we hope this series offers some light relief for everyone.”

Fenton Bailey, co-founder of World of Wonder, said Michelle “is the best friend you want by your side to brighten your day during dark times” and that producing “this show with her and her family is a bright spot for World of Wonder.”

How’s Your Head, Hun? will mark Michelle’s second solo project with BBC Three after Get Off Your Ass, which has been put on hold due to growing concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic.

Get Off Your Ass will combine Michelle’s New Jersey sass, warmth, wit and wisdom as she dishes out advice at ‘Club Visage’.

Each episode, Michelle will be joined by a sickening celebrity guest, where they will talk about each other’s life experiences and “workshop the audience’s dilemmas and problems”.

One special viewer in need of some advice will also receive the M.V.T (the Michelle Visage Treatment), in which Michelle will assist them with their problem and throw in an “immersive” challenge to help get them back on track.

She will enlist the help of The Vivienne, the UK’s First Drag Race Superstar, to get the subject “off of their ass”.

We may be in lockdown, but with appearances on Drag Race season 12, Drag Race All Stars 5, Drag Race UK season 2, How’s Your Head, Hun? and Get Off Your Ass, it’s safe to say this will be Michelle Visage’s year.

