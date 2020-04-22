Lady Gaga reveals Chromatica tracklist featuring Elton John, Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK

by Daniel Megarry

Lady Gaga has shared the tracklist for her new album Chromatica.

Fans of the pop superstar were disappointed when she delayed the release of her highly-anticipated album Chromatica earlier this year (to be fair, she was busy raising over $35 million for coronavirus relief), but it seems it will be worth the wait.

Gaga has announced the tracklist for the record, and it features some incredible guest features. The previously rumoured Ariana Grande will appear on Rain On Me, while Elton John will appear on a track called Sine From Above.

K-pop superstar girl group BLACKPINK will also be making a surprise appearance on a track called Sour Candy, which we cannot wait for – here’s one of their incredible videos if you aren’t already a fan.

See the full tracklist below.

1. Chromatica I
2. Alice
3. Stupid Love
4. Rain On Me feat. Ariana Grande
5. Free Woman
6. Fun Tonight
7. Chromatica II
8. 911
9. Plastic Doll
10. Sour Candy feat. BLACKPINK
11. Enigma
12. Replay
13. Chromatica III
14. Sine From Above feat. Elton John
15. 1000 Doves
16. Babylon

Target have also listed three bonus tracks on their website. These are Love Me Right, 1000 Doves (Piano Version) and Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix). There’s still no release date for the album yet.

View this post on Instagram

#Chromatica ⚔️💓 #LG6

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

