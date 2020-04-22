Crystal Rasmussen announces live-stream show Stay Homo With Crystal

Here’s a show you won’t want to miss out on.

Performer, author and all-round icon Crystal Rasmussen will next week perform Stay Homo With Crystal, a special limited-edition online stream to celebrate the launch of her book Diary of a Drag Queen.

“From her crib to yours, Crystal is bringing you the best of her bountiful crop to ease you into the weekend falsetto style,” read the show’s description.

“With songs from her decorated career, readings from her international memoir (both The Bible, and Diary of a Drag Queen), and humour from her eighty years as a gigging stand-up comedienne, Crystal wants to make you feel GOOD!

“An unusual form – part book reading, part sermon, part stand-up, part exploration of her God Given falsetto, this stream is as chequered and breakneck as Crystal’s past. In Crystal’s world, the previously unspeakable becomes the commendable.”

The performance will be available through DICE TV via a live screening at 8pm on Thursday 30 April, and will be available to stream until 1 May.

Key workers and the unemployed can watch for free, while everyone else will be able to access with a minimum donation of £5 – a bargain to witness such a highly-respected and talented performer, we’re sure you’ll agree.

50% of proceeds will be given to the Dalston Superstore Hardship Fund, which supports their freelance community of DJs, hosts, designers, dancers, drag artists, security and others who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Stay Homo with Crystal takes place 8pm on Thursday 30 April – get tickets here.