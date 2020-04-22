Watch the sickening trailer for HBO’s new voguing competition Legendary

It’s about to get FIERCE up in here.

HBO’s highly-anticipated new series Legendary is fast approaching, and to get us even more excited the network have released the first official trailer for the voguing competition – and it’s left us gagging, honestly.

Bringing the underground ballroom community into the spotlight, Legendary features eight voguing houses who’ll “compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion” in order to achieve “legendary” status.

The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ, as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion.

Legendary will be available on new streaming service HBO Max when it launches on 27 May.

Watch the trailer for Legendary here or below.