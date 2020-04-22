“It’s even more amazing than I hoped! Honored!” said Sasha Velour.
Trinity the Tuck’s tribute to her Drag Race season nine sister Sasha Velour is absolutely
jaw-dropping.
In celebration of season 12, the All Stars 4 winner has been reinventing runways from past Drag Race winners such as Bebe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki and Bob the Drag Queen.
This week, Trinity paid homage to Sasha Velour with a sickening take on the star’s iconic rose petal extravaganza in the season nine finale, when she memorably lip-synced against Shea Coulee to Whitney Houston’s pop classic, So Emotional.
Trinity had nothing but praise for Sasha’s “conceptual drag” in her caption, saying she was “captivated” during her performances on the RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine tour. “By the end of her number I just had chills,” she wrote.
“I don’t know any other artist who puts more work and thought into every single number they do in a show. There was one clear choice, the ONLY choice of her looks I really wanted to reimagine!”
“I feel like our interpretation of Sasha’s look shows the power of her number from the finale but still looks very me!”
Obviously, Sasha gagged over the look, responding: “I got so emotional when you told me you were doing this look! It’s even more amazing than I hoped! Honored! You are an inspiration to me. Congrats and love to you and Leo!”
Trinity also received praise from fellow Drag Race stars such as Peppermint, Shea Coulee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Gia Gunn, Jan, Latrice Royale, Willam, Milk, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong and Jessica Wild.
We can’t wait to see what she has in store for Aquaria and Yvie Oddly… Check out Trinity’s homage to Sasha below.
While you’re at it, check out Trinity’s incredible tributes to Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon, Jinkx, Bianca, Violet and Bob below.
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. I’ve ALREADY posted The looks for Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon and Jinkx! Now for @thebiancadelrio . She comes across on social media, tv and her live shows as someone who is frankly, a bitch. But what people don’t know is that she’s one of the MOST caring and kind queens to ever come out of Drag Race. Bianca might be short, but she is a firecracker. A funny story, when I toured with her on Werk The World years ago. On the tour bus she slept on the top bunk while I slept on the bottom bunk underneath hers. (Don’t get any ideas) Well, one morning, as we were both getting off the bus at the same time, she jumped down from the top bunk in her sweatpants. At the same time, I was opening the curtain from my bottom bunk and she ALMOST put out my EYE! Lol. Apparently Bianca is gifted in more ways than just her filthy mouth! 😂 Enough about her talents and onto the look! We chose to redo this specific concept of the many glorious boat-neck gowns that she presented on the runway because I LOVED the floral print and felt like this was a softer but fun side to Bianca. I decided to do this look as a similar style gown because she in famous for this similar silhouette but with minor tweaks that were more my style. For instance mine has a fuller flared bottom with a long train and with a more off the shoulder design. I HAD to attempt the ICONIC Bianca mug! This was such a fun look to do. Pure DRAG! Hope you enjoy and laugh. – Costume by me Hair by @baehmbaehmwigs Fascinator/Photography by @indigocapri
A post shared by
Trinity The Tuck (@trinitythetuck) on Mar 31, 2020 at 8:46am PDT
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. I’ve ALREADY posted The looks for Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon, Jinkx, and Bianca. Now for @violetchachki! One year when I was traveling with Werk The World, Kim Chi and I realized it was Violets birthday. We were out in whatever city we were in looking for an appropriate gift to give her. Knowing Violet is into fashion and fetish we stumbled across an adult fetish store! JUST OUR LUCK! We ended up giving her a purple rhinestoned 🍑pl$g… I wonder if she’s ever used it?! 😂😂😂 @violetchachki had many iconic looks in her season, we chose to go with this Hello Kitty mod look because it was creative, fun and one my favorite looks she did. We did a lot of things different in this look, from making it have a skirt to the faux fur jacket but still keeping it very mod. – Costume by me and @indigocapri Hair/Photography by @indigocapri It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.
A post shared by
Trinity The Tuck (@trinitythetuck) on Apr 7, 2020 at 8:55am PDT
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be VERY different. I’ve ALREADY posted The looks for Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon, Jinkx, Bianca and Violet. Now for @bobthedragqueen. Purse first! My first impression of Bob on season 8 was that their makeup and fashion definitely needed an update BUT I quickly became a HUGE fan as the season went on because of their remarkable humor and impeccable acting skills. Since the show, with the elevation of makeup and stunning fashion (why ya’ll gagging) Bob has become an undisputed, powerful queen in everything they do! This bitch is FIERCE and this look is actually one of my favorite Bob looks. This tribute project with all of these looks was a huge endeavor. Every look I had to have help from Leo. This reimagend look of Bob’s book ball dress was completely redesigned and created by Leo. If you look closely, Leo’s inspiration was color blocking and origami. The whole dress, matching purse and fascinator was sculpted carefully by paper and then painted in high gloss to make it look like shards of glass. – Costume/Photography by @indigocapri Hair by @edwardsizzahands – ***It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.
A post shared by
Trinity The Tuck (@trinitythetuck) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:47am PDT
