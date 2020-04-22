Trinity the Tuck gags Drag Race stars with tribute to Sasha Velour

by Sam Damshenas

“It’s even more amazing than I hoped! Honored!” said Sasha Velour.

Trinity the Tuck’s tribute to her Drag Race season nine sister Sasha Velour is absolutely jaw-dropping.

In celebration of season 12, the All Stars 4 winner has been reinventing runways from past Drag Race winners such as Bebe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki and Bob the Drag Queen.

This week, Trinity paid homage to Sasha Velour with a sickening take on the star’s iconic rose petal extravaganza in the season nine finale, when she memorably lip-synced against Shea Coulee to Whitney Houston’s pop classic, So Emotional.

Trinity had nothing but praise for Sasha’s “conceptual drag” in her caption, saying she was “captivated” during her performances on the RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine tour. “By the end of her number I just had chills,” she wrote.

“I don’t know any other artist who puts more work and thought into every single number they do in a show. There was one clear choice, the ONLY choice of her looks I really wanted to reimagine!”

“I feel like our interpretation of Sasha’s look shows the power of her number from the finale but still looks very me!”

Obviously, Sasha gagged over the look, responding: “I got so emotional when you told me you were doing this look! It’s even more amazing than I hoped! Honored! You are an inspiration to me. Congrats and love to you and Leo!”

Trinity also received praise from fellow Drag Race stars such as Peppermint, Shea Coulee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Gia Gunn, Jan, Latrice Royale, Willam, Milk, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong and Jessica Wild.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for Aquaria and Yvie Oddly… Check out Trinity’s homage to Sasha below.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be VERY different. Don’t joke about that! Honestly there’s so many great things I can say about my season 9 sister. @sashavelour is a VERY conceptual queen. I remember hosting the season 9 tour and watching her perform for the first time from the side of the stage. When Sasha was on stage she just captivated me with the story she was telling. By the end of her number I just had chills. I don’t know any other artist who puts more work and thought into every single number they do in a show. There was one clear choice, the ONLY choice of her looks I really wanted to reimagine! We made this look a full length trumpet gown in the same colors as the original using a multicolor sequined fabric. The gown has a slit at the bottom with 10 dozen roses bursting out from inside. Lastly, Leo took a really long red wig and crimped the entirety of it to give it a mermaid fantasy that referenced Sasha’s original marcel wave. I feel like our interpretation of Sasha’s look shows the power of her number from the finale but still looks very Me! – Dress by me Hair/Photography by @indigocapri – *It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

While you’re at it, check out Trinity’s incredible tributes to Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon, Jinkx, Bianca, Violet and Bob below.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. This week I’m Serving FACE! The OG winner, @bebezahara ! The first time I saw bebe was before Drag Race when we competed in GAY USofA together. She did an amazing African style talent and since then some of her best looks I’ve seen of hers have an African flare to them. Bebe is known for catsuits and animal print so in this look I chose one of her most iconic runways. Because I didn’t want to appropriate her culture in this iconic look, I took pieces from her original concept and I added my own twist to them to respectfully pay homage to her. The bodysuit for example is something she would wear but I accessorized it using my own jewelry and styled my hair in a Barbarella style. – Costume/Photography by @indigocapri Coat by @troycford Hair by @baehmbaehmwigs It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. This week she’s America’s drag superSTAR! @kingtyrasanchez . I first met Tyra at the Parliament House in Orlando before I was on Drag Race. I was performing in a show and she was out of drag and there to have fun. Tyra was extremely sweet to me and from then on I have been a huge fan of this incredibly beautiful queen! I chose this look of Tyra because I LOVE the colors, I also thought the flowy fabric was very elegant. This look totally represents Tyra because it is very feminine and elegant which are some of the many traits that Tyra exhibits. For this look, I recreated it in my own way by doing a high cut versus the shorts cut swimsuit. Also instead of doing a dress that opens up in the front waist, I decided to do the flowy fabric as a cape off the shoulder. – Costume by me Hair by @edwardsizzahands Photography by @indigocapri It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. This weeks honored Queen has a master's degree in FIERCE! The first time I ever saw @sutanamrull was on tv when she did makeup on America’s Next Top Model. I was always so impressed by her talent and thought she was so beautiful in and out of drag. So it was no surprise that this beautiful glamazon pummeled through the runway and to the crown with her next level drag! Leo and I chose this look because it’s very original and I LOVE the cyclops idea with a very glam edge which Raja slayed. Raja is very fashion forward and unique so this look represented her so well. We decided to make this look close to the original but change the silhouette and added a purple color to it to give a pop. I added sleeves to the bodysuit and and made the legs skin tight. And lastly the hair I’m wearing is red versus the black wig she wore. (You’ll see it in a later post coming up) – Costume by Leo and I Headpiece/choker/photography by @indigocapri It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. BOO! The first time I ever met @sharonneedlespgh was right after her win on season 4. I did a show with her in St Petersburg, Florida. We got on the subject of pageants because I was getting ready for a national competition and when she left I noticed she had written a note on a bar napkin that said good luck! I chose this look because to me its one of the most memorable promo looks of a girl to ever come out of the show. This look represent Sharon because she has a very unique and alternative look to drag. I wanted to keep this look similar to the original since I loved it so much tho I did change it up a bit by going with a more modern hairstyle. – Costume by me Corset by @troycford Hair/Photography by @indigocapri It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. Water off a duck’s back! @theJinkx has always been very kind to me. I absolutely love touring with her when we’ve done the Hater’s Roast. Her sets are always the funniest and so incredibly thought out. Any and every time I’ve ever been able to see Jinkx she’s never failed to put a smile on my face. Leo and I chose this look because it was one of her most original looks and there’s so many ways to interpret the Day of the Dead. Leo did almost the entirety of this look as he wanted to honor his Mexican heritage by doing everything more authentic to his culture. He kept the silhouette almost the same but added more detail work to the garment by intricately painting each rose in special paint and adding texture to the corset and petticoat. Finally, a large cathedral veil was added with a custom rose and copper wire crown adding for a more refined and haunting finish. Leo even did my makeup for this look. – Costume/Crown/Makeup/Photography by @indigocapri Hair by @1800wigtakeout It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. I’ve ALREADY posted The looks for Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon and Jinkx! Now for @thebiancadelrio . She comes across on social media, tv and her live shows as someone who is frankly, a bitch. But what people don’t know is that she’s one of the MOST caring and kind queens to ever come out of Drag Race. Bianca might be short, but she is a firecracker. A funny story, when I toured with her on Werk The World years ago. On the tour bus she slept on the top bunk while I slept on the bottom bunk underneath hers. (Don’t get any ideas) Well, one morning, as we were both getting off the bus at the same time, she jumped down from the top bunk in her sweatpants. At the same time, I was opening the curtain from my bottom bunk and she ALMOST put out my EYE! Lol. Apparently Bianca is gifted in more ways than just her filthy mouth! 😂 Enough about her talents and onto the look! We chose to redo this specific concept of the many glorious boat-neck gowns that she presented on the runway because I LOVED the floral print and felt like this was a softer but fun side to Bianca. I decided to do this look as a similar style gown because she in famous for this similar silhouette but with minor tweaks that were more my style. For instance mine has a fuller flared bottom with a long train and with a more off the shoulder design. I HAD to attempt the ICONIC Bianca mug! This was such a fun look to do. Pure DRAG! Hope you enjoy and laugh. – Costume by me Hair by @baehmbaehmwigs Fascinator/Photography by @indigocapri

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. I’ve ALREADY posted The looks for Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon, Jinkx, and Bianca. Now for @violetchachki! One year when I was traveling with Werk The World, Kim Chi and I realized it was Violets birthday. We were out in whatever city we were in looking for an appropriate gift to give her. Knowing Violet is into fashion and fetish we stumbled across an adult fetish store! JUST OUR LUCK! We ended up giving her a purple rhinestoned 🍑pl$g… I wonder if she’s ever used it?! 😂😂😂 @violetchachki had many iconic looks in her season, we chose to go with this Hello Kitty mod look because it was creative, fun and one my favorite looks she did. We did a lot of things different in this look, from making it have a skirt to the faux fur jacket but still keeping it very mod. – Costume by me and @indigocapri Hair/Photography by @indigocapri It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be VERY different. I’ve ALREADY posted The looks for Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon, Jinkx, Bianca and Violet. Now for @bobthedragqueen. Purse first! My first impression of Bob on season 8 was that their makeup and fashion definitely needed an update BUT I quickly became a HUGE fan as the season went on because of their remarkable humor and impeccable acting skills. Since the show, with the elevation of makeup and stunning fashion (why ya’ll gagging) Bob has become an undisputed, powerful queen in everything they do! This bitch is FIERCE and this look is actually one of my favorite Bob looks. This tribute project with all of these looks was a huge endeavor. Every look I had to have help from Leo. This reimagend look of Bob’s book ball dress was completely redesigned and created by Leo. If you look closely, Leo’s inspiration was color blocking and origami. The whole dress, matching purse and fascinator was sculpted carefully by paper and then painted in high gloss to make it look like shards of glass. – Costume/Photography by @indigocapri Hair by @edwardsizzahands – ***It’s sad that I have to post a disclaimer for a fun project that we decided to do to entertain you all. Because so many people do not understand what we are trying to do I feel the need to explain more. We are not trying to “out do” the winners in our tribute. There’s no competition here. We are showing what we would create with the same concept mixing the winners style with my own. So NO. The looks don’t have to be similar. Not every tribute is going to be the look you think I should have done or created the way you wanted to see it. I’m not necessarily trying to look like the winner in the tribute ( though some I may) This is MY art not yours. Negative opinions are not wanted and I will be happy to block you so you don’t have to worry about my art. I take this project personal because we spend a lot of time and a lot of money on this to get nothing out of it but to share the love with you all. Just enjoy.

