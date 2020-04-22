Jan reveals her top picks for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Would they slay?

Jan has revealed her four picks for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The highly-anticipated series will follow 12 celebrity contestants as they vie for the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, as well as a cash prize, which will be donated to the charity of their choice.

Following her (controversial) elimination on Drag Race season 12 last week, we caught up with Jan to discuss her time on the series and which celebrities she would like to see sashay and shantay into the iconic werkroom.

Jan gave us four names and honey, we are on board with every single one of them. The fan-favourite would like to see Olympic athletes Gus Kenworthy and Tom Daley, Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande and the saviour of pop, Dua Lipa.

Thoughts? Would they slay the runway? We recently rounded up eight stars that fans – and we – have speculated will made their debut on the other side of the panel. Only one of Jan’s picks made the list – see more here.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will premiere this Friday (24 April) on VH1 immediately after Drag Race season 12.

The celebs will be aided by legendary former contestants such as: Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” Mama Ru said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

Other than returning Drag Race alumni, not much is known about the series. Last week however, season eight runner-up Kim Chi confirmed that the celebrities will be spilling the T and throwing some shade for a roast.

“Hello! It’s Kim Chi here, and I’m here filming RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race on VH1,” she said in a promo video. “Bob [the Drag Queen] and Nina West are also here, and we’re having a roast tonight! So tweet right now: #CelebDragRace.”

Drag Race has boasted some incredible roasts since the challenge was introduced in season five. RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Lady Bunny have all been read for filth – who’s next? And will the celebrities be able to throw shade?

Watch the gag-worthy trailer for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race below.