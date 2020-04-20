The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series Hollywood is here

Hollywood is shaping up to be the TV event of the year.

After winning over audiences with hit shows like Glee, Pose and American Horror Story, telly mastermind Ryan Murphy is taking on Hollywood’s golden age for a brand new Netflix series.

The seven-episode limited series, which is co-created with Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens), is billed as a “love letter to Hollywood” and will follow a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make it in a post-World War II world.

Each character in the series will offer their own glimpse into Hollywood’s Golden Age, while the series will highlight the racism, sexism, homophobia and decades-old power dynamics that are still prevalent in the entertainment industry today.

Netflix have shared a first trailer of the new series, and as well as looking incredibly camp (Patti LuPone!), it’s also packed full of social commentary about the struggles the LGBTQ community and people of colour face in the movie industry.

Watch the trailer for Hollywood, which begins streaming on 1 May, here or below.

Speaking about the show, executive producer, writer and director Janet Mock said: “With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs.

“What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person to greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay?

“And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented?”

Hollywood will see Murphy reunite with previous collaborators such as David Corenswet (The Politician), Darren Criss (Glee), Jim Parsons, Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) and Patti LuPone (Pose).

Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde), Jake Picking (Horse Girl), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), and Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion) also star.

Tony-nominated actor Jeremy Pope will make his television debut in the series.

It’s not the first time Ryan’s taken his obsession with old Hollywood to the small screen, as the critically-acclaimed first season of Feud followed the relationship between actresses Bettie Davis and Joan Crawford in the 1960s.

Hollywood will premiere 1 May on Netflix.