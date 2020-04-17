Liam Payne issues apology for controversial “bisexual anthem”

“It was a very confusing time for me when I was making that album.”

Liam Payne has issued a heartfelt apology to those he offended with his controversial “bisexual anthem”.

Both Ways, which was included on his debut album LP1, attracted a lot of criticism from fans over the sexualisation of bisexual women, and the feeding of the trope that bisexual people are only around for threesomes.

In the song, Liam sings: “Lovin’ the way that she’s turning you on, switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport. Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah. Flipping that body, go head, I go tails. Sharing that body like it’s our last meal.”

It lead to the hashtag #LiamPayneIsOverParty to trend on Twitter.

In a new interview with Daily Star, Liam said it wasn’t a “deliberate move” to make insensitive and over-sexualised music.

“It was a very confusing time for me when I was making that album. I was going through a lot of personal things that I didn’t speak about a lot; with song writing, stage fright and being scared of the future,” he admitted.

“I am sorry to anyone who got offended by certain songs or different things on the album for sure. It was never my intention with any of the writing or things I was doing. I was just challenging myself in different areas.”

The British singer added: “Looking back on it now, it was just a moment in time for me.”

See how fans reacted to Liam’s apology below.

Stop hatting on him he deserve to be loved everybody do mistakes at least he apologized other doesnt so leave him alone — ZAYN (@Zayn5Theking) April 17, 2020

??? he didnt even need to apologize, people are so dramatic pic.twitter.com/jNbGf3TNn8 — 𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒆 (@thearchwr) April 17, 2020

No one cares. Stan Harry instead pic.twitter.com/MD7JddEPiQ — ‎‏َ (@beysuswepttt) April 17, 2020

hairy fans stop attack him challenge pic.twitter.com/9CwjTtmPFJ — ً (@saImonsushi) April 17, 2020

I listened to the album, and it wasn’t a *bad* album per se, it was just lacking substance and personality. Hopefully he’ll do better next album. Honestly if he stepped in the direction of his song with Alesso, that might be a much better move. His voice is very good for it. — j (@xoxoJahkeem) April 17, 2020

we might have to give him a second chance pic.twitter.com/z3QdbiJut3 — wash ur dick ladies✨ (@iamgarbagewbu) April 17, 2020

People trying to bring him down for no reason.. pic.twitter.com/8uyc1FBwW7 — ash (@paynette_s) April 17, 2020

No one cares he was so irresponsible for it. He shouldn't have done it. — NIMAH (@niharry05) April 17, 2020

people saying "we don't care!!!" ohhh but then y'all were the ones who made that horrible hashtag being #1. liam lives on your minds — valêria; (@sinceicalledyou) April 17, 2020

time to respect him. — valêria; (@sinceicalledyou) April 17, 2020