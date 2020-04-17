Rina Sawayama takes on capitalism in style with her XS music video

by Daniel Megarry

Rina Sawayama has dropped her XS music video.

Not content with just delivering, oh, the best debut album we’ve heard in YEARS – you can read our track-by-track review here – the British singer-songwriter has also today released a music video for her single XS.

Much like her earlier material, XS is a 2000s-inspired track that takes influence from classic R&B anthems. Lyrically, however, the song is grounded in present day, tackling issues such as capitalism and climate change.

In a statement, Rina said XS is a “song that mocks capitalism in a sinking world” and that her aim was to draw attention to how “global climate change is accelerating and human extinction is a very real possibility within our lifetime”.

The hilarious music video reflects the song, as Rina plays a glamorous robotic (and soon to be malfunctioning) saleswoman trying to flog her new RINA water on a parody shopping channel.

Banging tunes, lewks, choreography, a sneaky Gaga reference and comedy? We stan.

Watch the XS video here or below.

