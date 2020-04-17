Kesha just surprise released a new song inspired by Home Alone

Kesha is making the most of her time in self-isolation.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter may have just released her fourth studio album High Road, but with everyone staying inside due to the coronavirus pandemic she’s surprise released a new song called Home Alone.

“I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!! And a little video. It’s called HOME ALONE… dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home…..alone. and also dedicated to the one and only Macaulay Culkin,” she wrote on Twitter.

The accompanying music video features Kesha dancing around her home and, of course, features a clip of Home Alone star Macaulay – who’s yet to respond to the video.

Take a listen here or below.

