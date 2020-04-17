Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and more cover Disney classics

Disney meets pop divas? We’re sold!

On Thursday (16 April) night, a host of famous singers came together to perform classic tracks from Disney movies as part of ABC’s special Disney Family Singalong, including Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth and Tori Kelly.

Christina Aguilera covered Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Demi Lovato performed A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes, while Ariana Grande gave a stunning rendition of I Won’t Say I’m In Love from Hercules (and even provided her own backing vocals).

Elsewhere, the cast of High School Musical including Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Kenny Ortega reunited for an uplifting performance of We’re All In This Together, while Luke Evans and Josh Gad sang Gaston from Beauty and the Beast.

The legendary Beyonce even made a rare surprise appearance, performing When You Wish Upon A Star and telling viewers: “Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise.”

Watch a selection of performances from the event below.