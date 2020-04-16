Kelly Clarkson unveils resilient new single I Dare You in multiple languages

We stan a multilingual pop diva!

Kelly Clarkson has unveiled a resilient new power pop anthem, I Dare You.

The iconic singer has recorded multi-language duets of the song with renowned vocalists in their native tongue, such as Zaz (Appelle Ton Amour), Faouzia (كنتحداك), Blas Cantó (Te Reto A Amar) Glasperlenspiel (Trau Dich) and Maya Buskila (בוא נראה).

Kelly encapsulates the song’s message of inclusivity in its powerful music video, which shows the star singing virtually with her global collaborators. In a statement, Kelly said I Dare You is her “favourite” and “hardest” project she’s ever worked on.

“It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world,” she explained.

“We have put a lot of work into this as a team and decided to continue with our release date of this project because we feel like we all couldn’t be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time. Thank you so much to all the artists that worked on this with me.”

Kelly continued to say that she hopes fans will connect with the song’s message and to “choose love instead of fear”.

I Dare You was written by Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Kacey Musgraves), Laura Veltz (Maren Morris), Ben West (Pink, Lady Antellebum), with production by Kelly’s longtime collaborator Jessie Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez).

Watch the incredible music video for I Dare You below.