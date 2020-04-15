Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Celine Dion join Lady Gaga’s coronavirus concert

Even more artists have joined Lady Gaga’s upcoming coronavirus relief concert.

After joining forces with Global Citizen to raise over $35 million for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-10 Solidarity Response Fund, the pop superstar announced a star-studded live stream concert set to take place on Saturday 18 April.

It’s just been revealed that the One World: Together at Home will feature performances from Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Kesha, Christine and the Queens, Alicia Keys, Adam Lambert, Pharrel, Anitta and more.

🚨BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

They’ll join a host of previously announced artists including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Burna Boy, and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The event will be hosted by US talk show giants Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and will also feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

Gaga explained that the actual One World event isn’t a fundraiser, and simply wants viewers to come together and enjoy the music, spreading a message of solidarity in difficult times.

“We want to raise the money before we go on air,” she explained. “When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve.”

One World: Together at Home will stream online at 8pm EST on 18 April. BBC One will show an adapted version of the concert on 19 April, featuring exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with health workers.