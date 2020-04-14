Kim Chi confirms major maxi-challenge for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

We can’t wait for this.

Kim Chi has revealed one of the maxi-challenges for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The legendary star, who placed runner-up on the eighth season of the regular series, will return to the franchise to help a celebrity embrace their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for a variety of different challenges.

The winner will ultimately be crowned America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar and receive a cash prize to be donated to a charity of their choice. There will be 12 celebrities in total, none of which have been confirmed.

In a new promo for the series, Kim confirms that the celebrities will be competing in… a roast!

“Hello! It’s Kim Chi here, and I’m here filming RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race on VH1,” she says. “Bob [the Drag Queen] and Nina West are also here, and we’re having a roast tonight! So tweet right now: #CelebDragRace.”

Drag Race has boasted some incredible roasts since the challenge was introduced in season five. RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Lady Bunny have all been read for filth – who’s next? And will the celebrities be able to throw shade?

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” Mama Ru said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

Bob, Kim and Nina will be joined by several other iconic former contestants such as Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Watch the first gag-worthy trailer for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race below.

