Who should’ve won this week’s Drag Race? Fans have their say

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 has divided fans.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the nine remaining contestants delivered one of the most sickening and jaw-dropping spectacles in Drag Race HERstory as they paid tribute to Madonna in an all-singing, all-dancing number.

RuPaul declared Crystal Methyd, Jan and Gigi Goode as the top three queens of the week, and despite the edit setting up a win for Jan, the latter ultimately earned her third win of the series so far (and second consecutive).

Although Gigi stunned the judges and audiences, a lot of fans called “rigga morris” that Jan wasn’t awarded her first win due to her powerhouse vocals, sharp choreography and eerily accurate homage to Michelle Visage on the runway.

“Jan deserved that win. Gigi was good. Jan was significantly better,” tweeted a fan, while another opined: “Jan won fair and square she had the look and the performance right while Gigi was wearing a diaper… fight me.”

Jan being “Safe”. This only means one thing #DragRace pic.twitter.com/cMyoWbG2ho — Ace Trainer Arnold 🦎👽 (@hey_arnold5000) April 11, 2020

#DragRace



I swear if they keep sleeping on Jan… pic.twitter.com/VQJODviKrl — Joanna. B (@JoJoBaer3736) April 4, 2020

The fact that Jan didn’t win is homophobic and a crime against the gays😔 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/XWZ1c6S1Uz — leo (@lleomurphy) April 11, 2020

Jan nails both the challenge and the runway…and she's safe. Gigi also nails the challenge but comes out in a basic ass bikini…and wins her third challenge at Week 7? Skinny white favoritism strikes again. #RPDR12 #DragRace — Tre (@SnippyLongStock) April 11, 2020

jan won fair and square she had the look and the performance right while gigi was wearing a diaper… fight me #dragracepic.twitter.com/9yXZoOjxPa — alexX (@alexparttwo) April 11, 2020

Rupaul… WHY do you hate Jan?!? She’s CONSTANTLY serving LEWKS giving us TALENT and she’s just safe? SAFE?!? SAFE?!? #DragRace pic.twitter.com/BFuhdckK0A — KYLA! (@kylaisiconic) April 11, 2020

However, some fans agreed with RuPaul’s decision to crown Gigi.

I love Jan, and she deserves a win but Gigi was THE MADONNA, and deserved that win! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/qRVsMQi5qd — matheus | chromatica ⚔️💓 (@minajestysir) April 11, 2020

F U CK I was really rooting for jan but once again gigi managed to overshadow everyone else I'm happy gigi is my fav but jan deserved this win for once #DragRace — ellie 🌺 (@R0GERSBARNES) April 11, 2020

Jan did amazing this week but @thegigigoode was just on another level. Is there anything she’s not goode at? Get it? Gigi Goode. #DragRace — Nick (@nickfelicianojr) April 11, 2020

Gigi Goode is just sooo good she f*ckin nailed it. #DragRace — iamsigmund (@sigmundarceno) April 11, 2020

I feel Jan deserved this win out of how much she wanted it and how much effort she was putting in, but you could that she was like “look at me! I can sing! And dance!” Whereas Gigi was stuck with a part she didn’t want and still ATE IT UP making it look so effortless #DragRace pic.twitter.com/rNMKJZtb2l — Blay Burgin (@BlayBurgin) April 11, 2020

Gigi Goode definitely deserved the Madonna win, she smashed it!! She was struggling in rehearsals but then performanced it with such power, conviction and confidence. And then the Michelle Visage outta the box look! That's a winner – I loved it! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/NncNLCxEWj — SHINee Pinee 이태민 아내 Jonghyun, you did well 💎🌹 (@LeeTaeminsWife) April 11, 2020

At the begging of the Rusical I thought Jan was so on point she'd definitely win, but everyone nailed this episode and Gigi really stood out so the winner was well-deserved. Maybe a double win, but Gigi was nº 1 for sure #DRAGRACE — Andrews Vinicius (@andrewsbotanica) April 11, 2020

Listen, Jan was incredible in the Madonna challenge and her runway was spot on. But let’s not discredit Gigi, she slayed the choreo, did a backflip in heels, had the best Madonna look, and ATE the runway. Her win was deserved. If anything they both should have won… #DragRace — Bettie Rebel (@BettiexRebel) April 11, 2020

Excuse fvcking me! Gigi Goode deserved it! Y’all need to stop! ✨💥💛 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/yPin2YWsEY — E M I L 🌈 (@umipigMD) April 11, 2020

for anyone wondering how @thegigigoode won a michelle visage challenge without having boobs. gigi recreated a look from before michelle had her breast implants… so you’re all wrong. gigi deserved that win and we have no choice but to stan. #dragrace pic.twitter.com/J7ZBB9RzF4 — jon (@thicculent) April 11, 2020

Well whatever the case, we think we can all agree that this was one of the best episodes in Drag Race’s HERstory?

Guys the Madonna episode of Ru Paul’s drag race is the best episode ever!! — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 11, 2020

THIS IS THE BEST #DragRace EPISODE SO FAR — lits (@thisishel_) April 11, 2020

This weeks episode probably was one of the best ever. The challenge, the runway, the guest judges. *SPOILER* should not have won though. #DragRace — Rowett #StayHome (@RowettSS) April 11, 2020

Best episode of Drag Race in 4EVA. — Jack (@AndroidLupe) April 11, 2020

The best episode ever! The power of Madonna #DragRace #Madonna #MadameX My fav are justify my love and papa don’t preach! I’m seductive, not reductive ! https://t.co/kGHqeybzOR — Jacques ❌ (@Jacques1594) April 11, 2020

this was one of the best drag race episodes… ever? #DragRace pic.twitter.com/hAGbbvP83Q — Curtis (@curtisroscoex) April 11, 2020

uhhhh one of the best drag race episodes ever — LJ 🏹 (@arxxual) April 11, 2020

okay so that was one of the best episodes ever!! The musical was AMAZING, the runway challenge was SO GOOD, there were moments of sensitivity and vulnerability, there were many FUNNY moments, like I was laughing so much throughout this episode, and the lip sync was 😍 #DragRace — ~teleportustomars~ (@teleporttomars1) April 11, 2020

Re-watching Drag Race because that was one of the best episodes in a while. — erfaan (@erfaanarif) April 11, 2020

Next week, the eight remaining queens will create and market products for the new drag queen lifestyle brand, Droop. Disco legend Chaka Kahn and personal trainer Bob Harper will make guest appearances.

All seven episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 are available to stream now on Netflix UK.

