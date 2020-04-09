Janelle Monáe stars in mysterious first trailer for Homecoming season 2

The first trailer for Homecoming season 2 has been unveiled.

While the first season of the critically-acclaimed Amazon series starred Oscar winner Julia Roberts, its sophomore season features a brand new cast of characters led by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe.

According to the streaming service’s synopsis, Monáe will play a character who “wakes up in a rowboat adrift a lake with no memory of how she got there – or who she even is.” Her search for her identity “will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.”

A voiceover warns in the preview: “Do what you think is right, but you must protect yourself because nobody else will.”

Stephen James will reprise his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumatic events of the Homecoming Initative, while Hong Chau will return as Audrey Temple, an assistant at the wellness company,

For his performance in the first season, James received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor.

New stars include Oscar winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the eccentric founder of Geist Group, while Emmy winner Joan Cusack will play Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Homecoming season 2 premieres 22 May on Amazon Prime – watch the first teaser trailer below.

