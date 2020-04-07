Mighty Hoopla 2020 has been called off.

Amid concerns for safety and calls to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic that’s affecting the world, organisers of the LGBTQ-inclusive music festival have announced that this year’s event will no longer be going ahead.

The festival, which was expected to take place on Saturday 6 June, featured a line-up of big names and nostalgia acts including Cheryl, Eve, Anastacia, Gabrielle, Natasha Bedingfield, Sister Sledge, Atomic Kitten, Big Freedia, Jimmy Somerville and Allie X.

“Due to the continued spread of Coronavirus and following recent Government statements, we sadly announce that Mighty Hoopla will not take place this year,” organisers announced in a statement.

“Unfortunately we have to confirm the festival has been cancelled due to the current public health crisis, and we support any decision taken in order to avoid additional pressure being placed on both The Health and Emergency Services whilst these organisations continue fighting on behalf of us all on the frontline of the crisis

“This was not the news we had hoped to share with you, but as an independent festival we had to fully exhaust every option available to us before having to accept the decision that was forced upon us, so thank you for your continued patience.”

Tickets already purchased will be automatically rolled over to next year’s event, which is scheduled to take place on 5 June, 2021. Alternatively, refunds will be available and details of how to obtain them will be posted on the Mighty Hoopla website “in due course”.

Organisers also confirmed that the hundreds of free tickets they pledged to NHS workers will carry over to 2021, and they will make even more tickets available to say thank you for the hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once more, we are so sorry we have to pause the party for now but we promise a MIGHTY comeback in 2021 with the ultimate celebration of freedom, love and pop music,” they continued.

“Please continue to look after yourselves and everyone around you.”

For more information visit mightyhoopla.com