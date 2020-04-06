One more episode of Netflix’s Tiger King is on the way

You haven’t seen the last of Joe Exotic just yet.

According to Jeff Lowe, Joe’s former business partner and fellow “big cat” enthusiast, Netflix are filming at his zoo in preparation for another Tiger King episode to be aired next week; bringing its total number of episodes to eight.

Netflix are yet to confirm if this is true and whether Exotic and his rival Carole Baskin will appear. The news of a new episode raises a lot of questions. Is it an epilogue of sorts? A ‘where are they now?’ We honestly have no idea.

Tiger King chronicles the life of Exotic and his feuds with fellow cat conservationists. There’s murder plots, a Nxivm-esque sex cult, political campaigns and an attempt at country music superstardom from Exotic. It’s insane.

Due to the coronavirus forcing people to quarantine inside their homes to prevent the global pandemic from spreading, Tiger King has become one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed series of all time on Netflix.

The show has also garnered significant attention on social media, with the show’s bizarre characters – including Exotic, Baskin, his plethora of husbands and fellow big cat conservationists – spawning meme after meme after meme.

It was recently announced that SNL alum Kate McKinnon will portray Baskin in an adaptation of the Wondery podcast, Joe Exotic, in upcoming limited miniseries. She will also serve as an executive producer.

Baskin later called McKinnon a “wonderful actress” and implored her “to not use real big cats and cubs” in the series.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “The Wondery podcast, which is the basis for her series, explores the rampant breeding, abuse and exploitation of big cats by breeder and exhibitor Joe Exotic.

“It would be cruel to use real big cats in a television series about cruelty to big cats.”

