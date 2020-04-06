Trinity’s homage to fellow Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio slays fans

by Sam Damshenas

“HOW DARE YOU RUIN MY REPUTATION!” joked Bianca.

Trinity the Tuck has left fans gagging with her tribute to fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio.

In celebration of season 12, the legendary All Stars 4 winner has been reinventing sickening runways from past Drag Race winners such as Bebe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon.

This week, it was Bianca’s turn. Trinity paid homage to the season six winner with her own take on Bianca’s classic boat-neck silhouette in flower print, and of course – she painted herself in Bianca’s signature clown-like mug.

“She comes across on social media, tv and her live shows as someone who is frankly, a bitch. But what people don’t know is that she’s one of the MOST caring and kind queens to ever come out of Drag Race,” Trinity wrote on social media.

After Trinity recalled a hilarious story between them both on the Werq the World tour, in which Bianca almost “put out” her eye, Bianca joked that she has “ruined” her reputation but later thanked her for “this amazing honour”.

Check out Trinity’s ahmahzeng tribute to Bianca Del Rio below.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. I’ve ALREADY posted The looks for Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon and Jinkx! Now for @thebiancadelrio . She comes across on social media, tv and her live shows as someone who is frankly, a bitch. But what people don’t know is that she’s one of the MOST caring and kind queens to ever come out of Drag Race. Bianca might be short, but she is a firecracker. A funny story, when I toured with her on Werk The World years ago. On the tour bus she slept on the top bunk while I slept on the bottom bunk underneath hers. (Don’t get any ideas) Well, one morning, as we were both getting off the bus at the same time, she jumped down from the top bunk in her sweatpants. At the same time, I was opening the curtain from my bottom bunk and she ALMOST put out my EYE! Lol. Apparently Bianca is gifted in more ways than just her filthy mouth! 😂 Enough about her talents and onto the look! We chose to redo this specific concept of the many glorious boat-neck gowns that she presented on the runway because I LOVED the floral print and felt like this was a softer but fun side to Bianca. I decided to do this look as a similar style gown because she in famous for this similar silhouette but with minor tweaks that were more my style. For instance mine has a fuller flared bottom with a long train and with a more off the shoulder design. I HAD to attempt the ICONIC Bianca mug! This was such a fun look to do. Pure DRAG! Hope you enjoy and laugh. – Costume by me Hair by @baehmbaehmwigs Fascinator/Photography by @indigocapri

Check out Trinity’s incredible tributes to Bebe, Tyra, Raja, Sharon and Jinkx below.

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. This week I’m Serving FACE! The OG winner, @bebezahara ! The first time I saw bebe was before Drag Race when we competed in GAY USofA together. She did an amazing African style talent and since then some of her best looks I’ve seen of hers have an African flare to them. Bebe is known for catsuits and animal print so in this look I chose one of her most iconic runways. Because I didn’t want to appropriate her culture in this iconic look, I took pieces from her original concept and I added my own twist to them to respectfully pay homage to her. The bodysuit for example is something she would wear but I accessorized it using my own jewelry and styled my hair in a Barbarella style. – Costume/Photography by @indigocapri Coat by @troycford Hair by @baehmbaehmwigs

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. This week she’s America’s drag superSTAR! @kingtyrasanchez . I first met Tyra at the Parliament House in Orlando before I was on Drag Race. I was performing in a show and she was out of drag and there to have fun. Tyra was extremely sweet to me and from then on I have been a huge fan of this incredibly beautiful queen! I chose this look of Tyra because I LOVE the colors, I also thought the flowy fabric was very elegant. This look totally represents Tyra because it is very feminine and elegant which are some of the many traits that Tyra exhibits. For this look, I recreated it in my own way by doing a high cut versus the shorts cut swimsuit. Also instead of doing a dress that opens up in the front waist, I decided to do the flowy fabric as a cape off the shoulder. – Costume by me Hair by @edwardsizzahands Photography by @indigocapri

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. This weeks honored Queen has a master's degree in FIERCE! The first time I ever saw @sutanamrull was on tv when she did makeup on America’s Next Top Model. I was always so impressed by her talent and thought she was so beautiful in and out of drag. So it was no surprise that this beautiful glamazon pummeled through the runway and to the crown with her next level drag! Leo and I chose this look because it’s very original and I LOVE the cyclops idea with a very glam edge which Raja slayed. Raja is very fashion forward and unique so this look represented her so well. We decided to make this look close to the original but change the silhouette and added a purple color to it to give a pop. I added sleeves to the bodysuit and and made the legs skin tight. And lastly the hair I’m wearing is red versus the black wig she wore. (You’ll see it in a later post coming up) – Costume by Leo and I Headpiece/choker/photography by @indigocapri

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. BOO! The first time I ever met @sharonneedlespgh was right after her win on season 4. I did a show with her in St Petersburg, Florida. We got on the subject of pageants because I was getting ready for a national competition and when she left I noticed she had written a note on a bar napkin that said good luck! I chose this look because to me its one of the most memorable promo looks of a girl to ever come out of the show. This look represent Sharon because she has a very unique and alternative look to drag. I wanted to keep this look similar to the original since I loved it so much tho I did change it up a bit by going with a more modern hairstyle. – Costume by me Corset by @troycford Hair/Photography by @indigocapri

In celebration of season 12 each week leading up to an episode I will be posting a look of each of the winners that I have reimagined. Some may be similar to the original and some may be very different. Water off a duck’s back! @theJinkx has always been very kind to me. I absolutely love touring with her when we’ve done the Hater’s Roast. Her sets are always the funniest and so incredibly thought out. Any and every time I’ve ever been able to see Jinkx she’s never failed to put a smile on my face. Leo and I chose this look because it was one of her most original looks and there’s so many ways to interpret the Day of the Dead. Leo did almost the entirety of this look as he wanted to honor his Mexican heritage by doing everything more authentic to his culture. He kept the silhouette almost the same but added more detail work to the garment by intricately painting each rose in special paint and adding texture to the corset and petticoat. Finally, a large cathedral veil was added with a custom rose and copper wire crown adding for a more refined and haunting finish. Leo even did my makeup for this look. – Costume/Crown/Makeup/Photography by @indigocapri Hair by @1800wigtakeout

Next week, Trinity will embrace her inner Violet Chachki – will it be her iconic tartan runway or her groundbreaking Death Becomes Her corset? WE ARE VERY EXCITED!

More

