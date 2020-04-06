This drag queen’s epic performance of Let It Go has got everyone gagging

“To the two bottom queens on Drag Race, this is how you do LET IT GO!”

In the most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, contestants Aiden Zhane and Brita lip synced for their lives to the sound of Let It Go, the epic power ballad and LGBTQ anthem from Disney’s hit movie-turned-musical Frozen.

While we thoroughly enjoyed their performance, trans drag performer Katkat Dasalla from the Philippines has blown it out of the water with her epic Let It Go lip sync, which was shared to Twitter by John Mark Yap and already has over 650,000 views.

“To the two bottom queens on Drag Race, this is how you do LET IT GO,” they tweeted. “Learn from Katkat Dasalla, a drag queen from the Philippines!!!”

In the epic performance, Katkat’s cape flies away just like in the movie, she shoots ice out of her hands (with the help of a friend and some fake snow canisters), and for the finale she serves a costume change to truly become the ice queen Elsa.

It even got the attention of Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who tweeted: “BABE, YOU ARE FABULOUS.”

Watch the full performance here or below.