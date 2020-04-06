Netflix unveil first look at Ryan Murphy’s new series Hollywood

Netflix has released the first photos from Ryan Murphy’s upcoming period series, Hollywood.

The seven-episode limited series, which is co-created with Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens), is billed as a “love letter to Hollywood” and will follow a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make it in a post-World War II world.

Each character in the series will offer their own glimpse into Hollywood’s Golden Age, while the series will highlight the racism, sexism, homophobia and decades-old power dynamics that are still prevalent in the entertainment industry today.

“With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs,” said executive producer, writer and director Janet Mock.

“What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person to greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay?

“And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented?”

Hollywood will see Murphy reunite with previous collaborators such as David Corenswet (The Politician), Darren Criss (Glee), Jim Parsons, Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) and Patti LuPone (Pose).

Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde), Jake Picking (Horse Girl), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), and Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion) also star.

Tony-nominated actor Jeremy Pope will make his television debut in the series.

Hollywood will premiere 1 May on Netflix. Check out the first images from the highly-anticipated series below.