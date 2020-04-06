Dua Lipa says she wants a role in American Horror Story

Dua Lipa wants to follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga with a role on American Horror Story.

During her recent at-home Ask Anything Chat session, the British singer expressed her love for Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror anthology series after being asked which television show she would love to star in.

She answered: “I’d really love to be on American Horror Story. I’ve always loved the characters in that series and how they got to play so many different roles with every season and I just love the stories behind it. I’ve always been a fan.”

Could Dua emulate the success of fellow pop star Lady Gaga? In 2015, the Stupid Love singer received universal critical acclaim for her performance as The Countess in the fifth season, Hotel, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

American Horror Story was recently renewed for an 11th, 12th and 13th season, with a 10th to air later this year, so there’s plenty of time for Dua to embrace her spook and deliver an award-winning performance. Thoughts?

Watch Dua Lipa discuss her love for American Horror Story below.

Last week, Dua’s disco-influenced sophomore album Future Nostalgia became her highest-charting album in the UK, peaking in the runner-up spot, while all three singles, Don’t Start Now, Physical and Break My Heart, charted in the top ten.

The album also received widespread praise from critics, and currently stands as one of the most acclaimed pop albums in history on Metacritic with an average score of 89 out of 100.

Watch the video for Break My Heart below.