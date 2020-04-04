Frank Ocean drops two new songs onto streaming platforms

The songs had been debuted earlier.

Frank Ocean has just dropped two songs onto streaming platforms that previously weren’t able to be streamed. During a PrEP club night he hosted last year, Ocean debuted Cayendo and Dear April.

However, the two songs had only been released on seven-inch vinyls, but now the songs are available on a multitude of streaming platforms.

Since their release yesterday (3 April), the two mellow, acoustic songs have amassed over 500,000 views on YouTube alone.

Parts of Cayendo are sung in Spanish, and a fan translation shows the queerness of the song, with Ocean singing about a man who appears to not be proud about of their relationship.

Fans are loving the songs, with one commenting: “im glad a lot of great artists dropping musics during this sad quarantine.”

Another added: “2020 might not be so bad after all.” And referring to the Spanish in Cayendo, one wrote: “this man making me cry in 2 languages now.”

You can listen to Cayendo here or below and Dear April either here or below.

Frank Ocean was supposed to be making history at this year’s Coachella fesitcal, as the first openly queer man to headline it, however, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic this has now been cancelled.

The festival’s line-up also featured other legendary queer musicians such as Orville Peck, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Mika, Princess Nokia, Girl in Red, Steve Lacy and BROCKHAMPTON, the latter of which is fronted by openly gay singer Kevin Abstract.

LGBTQ allies and fan favourites such as Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bishop Briggs, Jessie Reyez, 100 gecs, FKA Twigs, City Girls, Sasha Sloan and Marina were also set to perform.

