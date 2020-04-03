Little Mix have the perfect playlist for your relationship woes.

With everything going on in the world, now is not the time to be pining over an ex-boyfriend or lamenting the fact that you’re single – and the biggest girl group of the moment have put together a collection of bops to remind you that you deserve better.

“Because sometimes the way to mend a broken heart is to get up, put on a good song and dance,” said Little Mix. “So enjoy this playlist of our favourite ‘See You Later’ tracks! Here are the Ex Files!”

The playlist features standouts including Rihanna’s Needed Me, Lizzo’s Good As Hell, Christina Aguilera’s Fighter, Adele’s Send My Love (To Your New Lover), Beyonce’s Irreplaceable and of course the girls’ own 80s-inspired new single Break Up Song.

You can listen to the playlist here or below.

If that’s not enough music goodness for you, Apple Music have also announced the launch of Come Together, a special place on the streaming service that provides playlists to help lift your spirits through the coronavirus pandemic.

Current playlists include the motivational Work From Home Hustle, the warm embrace of Virtual Hugs, and the fun of a Living Room Dance Party. And if you still want to go on a journey while stuck inside, there’s Astral Escape.

You can find the best of Come Together, which will be regularly updated, here.