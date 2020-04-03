Rina Sawayama releases powerful LGBTQ anthem Chosen Family

Rina Sawayama’s new single Chosen Family is a moving love letter to her LGBTQ friends.

The rising pop superstar, who came out as pansexual in 2018, regularly talks about how the queer community has helped her accept herself, and now she’s put it into an emotional, heartfelt anthem that’s sure to become a fan favourite.

“Chosen Family is a very special song for me,” said Rina of the Danny L Harle-produced track.

“The concept of a chosen family is, to me, a queer one – people are often kicked out of their homes or ostracized by their family, friends, and community after coming out. This can be an incredibly painful experience that can be remedied by finding a new ‘chosen’ family.

“The chorus lyrics, ‘We don’t need to be related to relate, we don’t need to share genes or a surname’ is an invitation for anyone that feels that sense of otherness to find their chosen family, where they can truly be themselves and feel loved.

“I dedicate this song to my queer friends who I now consider family – it’s essentially a big thank you to them, as I love them so much and I genuinely don’t think I would be alive right now if it weren’t for them.”

It’s the third song to be lifted from the star’s highly-anticipated debut album Rina, which is due out via Dirty Hit on 17 April, following on from nu-metal headbanger STFU! and dancefloor-ready bop Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys).

Listen to Chosen Family here or below.