Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer confirmed for Call Me By Your Name sequel

THIS IS THE GOOD NEWS WE NEEDED RIGHT NOW.

The whole cast of Call Me By Your Name will return for the upcoming sequel, confirms director Luca Guadagnino.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker confirmed that the highly-anticipated sequel is officially happening, and will see the return of stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

“I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the sequel,” he said, before revealing “everything is cancelled” because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Guadagnino continued: “Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors, they will all be in the new film.”

Upon its release in 2017, Call Me By Your Name received widespread critical acclaim from critics and was subsequently nominated for four Academy Awards – including Best Actor for Chalamet – winning one for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ever since, fans (and us) have passionately clamoured for a sequel due to the release of a follow-up novel called Find Me, and because of Chalamet, Hammer and Guadagnino’s enthusiasm to revisit the characters.

In 2018, Chalamet told Time: “I don’t see any world where it doesn’t happen. I think André [Aciman, the book’s author] is comfortable with a sequel being made. I know Luca really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1000% in.”

However, Hammer decimated all of our hopes for a sequel after he told Vulture: “If we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?

“If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy’s in, and Luca’s in, I’d be an asshole to say no. But at the same time, I’m like, ‘That was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave that alone?’”

Hammer continued: “I’m not sure that it was ever really definitely going to happen. People just seemed so excited about it that we were like, “Oh, yeah, fuck it! We’ll do it, sure!’ Was it ever really like, real real?”

Call Me By Your Name’s sequel Find Me jumps ahead 10, 15 and 20 years from the events of that fateful summer in 1983 to find our beloved characters Elio and Oliver in very different places in their lives.

When we spoke to Aciman last year about the potential for Find Me on the big screen, he admitted: “You’re catching me out, as I don’t know yet! They spoke about sequels before they even saw the book and they never mentioned anything after they saw the book, so I don’t even know if there’s going to be a sequel at all.”

Read our full interview with Call Me By Your Name and Find Me author André Aciman here.