Orville Peck becomes one with nature in video for new single Summertime

Orville Peck’s new single Summertime is here.

Brooding and full of melancholy, the track is the queer country singer’s first taste of his follow-up to last year’s acclaimed album Pony, and his first single since signing with Columbia Records.

“I wrote this song a long time ago and to me, Summertime has a few different meanings. Summertime can be a season, a person, or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit,” explained Orville.

“We also wanted the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful—even if it means missing something or someone.”

The Drew Kirsch-directed music video follows a leather-clad Orville as he wanders an open green space in solitude, before becoming ensnared by vines and ultimately stripping away his facade to reveal a bright floral suit and pink-fringed mask.

Watch the video for Summertime here or below.