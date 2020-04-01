Listen to Troye Sivan’s incredible new single Take Yourself Home

Troye Sivan is back with brand new single Take Yourself Home.

The dreamy mid-tempo, which is the first new solo song Troye has dropped since his critically-acclaimed Bloom album in 2018, was rush-released to help fans get through the “tough and scary time” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Take Yourself Home is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world,” explains Troye.

“I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song with what is going on in the world right now.”

Troye has also released three new t-shirts designed by Instagram-sourced artists Jack Taylor Lovatt and Lanning, with all proceeds donated to WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief project.

Listen to Take Yourself Home here or watch the lyric video below.