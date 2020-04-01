Lindsay Lohan announces her return to music with new single coming soon

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Lindsay Lohan is coming to save pop music.

The actress and businesswoman has had a long and varied career in the spotlight, but it’s her pop star status that the gays have always held onto, with the hopes that she’ll deliver a long overdue follow-up to 2005 album A Little More Personal (Raw).

Well, 15 years later, those wishes have come true, as the Mean Girls star has taken to social media to announce her music comeback with a mysterious teaser.

The 30 second clip, which is giving us major Christina Aguilera Stripped Intro vibes, highlights some of Lindsay’s biggest viral moments and the media’s obsession with her personal life, alongside the simple caption: “I’m back.”

There’s no word on a release date or even what the new single will be called, but you can pre-save the track now. Maybe this is exactly what we need after Lady Gaga postponed her new album Chromatica.

Watch the teaser here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Lindsay Lohan announces her return to music with new single coming soon

Culture

10 of the best LGBTQ video games to play while self-isolating

Community

Gay couple asked to leave apartment because ‘homosexuals are first to get coronavirus’

Sponsored
Culture

RuPaul’s ‘Snatch Game’ show is now on OUTtv UK

Community

Hull announces bid to bring massive EuroPride celebration to UK in 2023

Amplify

Supergirl star Nicole Maines is the real-life trans hero the world needs

Culture

NEO 10Y unveils video for intense new single ILY

Culture

We had to… Here are the best memes from Netflix’s Tiger King documentary

Next
Press enter to search