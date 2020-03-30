One of Star Trek’s most popular characters ever just came out as queer

Star Trek: Picard has finally introduced some LGBTQ representation.

The season one finale of the sci-fi series, which sees the return of Patrick Stewart as his fan-favourite character Jean-Luc Picard, confirmed that Jeri Ryan’s legendary hero, Seven of Nine, is in a same-sex romance.

The small moment saw Seven – who was originally introduced in the fifth series in the Star Trek franchise, Voyager – hold hands with Michelle Hurd’s character Raffi in a romantic manner, despite their lack of scenes together throughout the season.

Ryan seemingly confirmed Seven’s queer identity on Twitter. After a fan asked if the character is officially a member of the “rainbow flag family,” the star responded with just one emoji. Yep, you guessed it: a rainbow flag.

Because Picard had failed to show any kind of LGBTQ representation up until this point, fans were elated.

One wrote: “Can you believe Star Trek Picard gave us queer Seven of Nine? I wish I could go back in time and tell my baby gay teenage self who watched Voyager all day on the couch while skipping school sometimes dreams DO come true!”

Another tweeted: “i am just so so grateful for canon queer seven. i’ve only been in the star trek fandom for like a year, but this feels like justice for the queer fans who have always been such a huge part of star trek.”

The revelation of Seven’s queerness arrives just a week after series creator and showrunner Michael Chabon promised more LGBTQ representation for the critically-acclaimed Amazon Original in its upcoming second season.

🏳️‍🌈 — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 28, 2020

Finished! Can you believe Star Trek Picard gave us queer Seven of Nine?? I wish I could go back in time and tell my Baby Gay teenage self who watched Voyager all day on the couch while skipping school 😅 Sometimes dreams DO come true! 🥰 Anyway she's beautiful and I love her 💖 pic.twitter.com/HuDG4bT9nd — Alice Smith (@alice_v_smith) March 27, 2020

i am just so so grateful for canon queer seven. i've only been in the star trek fandom for like a year, but this feels like justice for the queer fans who have always been such a huge part of star trek. i'm so excited to see where her story goes. 🥰🏳️‍🌈🖖🏻 thank you @JeriLRyan pic.twitter.com/cbyGro6SkO — samantha troi-riker ✨ (@samcaseys) March 27, 2020

I love the rep from stamets and reno! I also love the new rep from raffi, it’s wonderful to be alive at a time when there are so many LGBTQ characters on Star Trek. I don’t think straight people are lacking for rep uhh anywhere?? and seven has been a queer icon since voyager was— — samantha troi-riker ✨ (@samcaseys) March 29, 2020

—on so it’s just nice to see that particular fan theory come to fruition. If y’all feel like seven being queer is taking something away from you then just do what queer fans have been doing for years and rely on your own headcanons over canon content. — samantha troi-riker ✨ (@samcaseys) March 29, 2020

Seven of nine is now confirmed to be canonically queer and I did shed a happy tear.

S/o to star trek fans who have been so cool and supportive about this like y'all just way more chill than any other fans #sevenofnine — Corona Cyrus (@becky22222) March 28, 2020

Growing up, Seven of Nine was my childhood crush and helped me realize I was queer. To see her represent for this group, is everything I could've ever hoped for. Thank you for always being the Starfleet we believe in. 🏳️‍🌈🖖@JeriLRyan @StarTrek #PicardFinale #sevenofnine — amber curran (@ambercurran1) March 27, 2020

Warning for #StarTrekPicard spoilers.



Canonically queer Seven of Nine makes my queer girl heart so happy and I feel so seen and it's giving me just as many feels as the major character death of the finale. Thank you, @JeriLRyan and @StarTrek 💙 — Margaret Hyacinth 🐍 (@myhyacinthgirl) March 27, 2020

This is just super vindicating for all those characters who were subtextually queer but weren't able to be so canonically because of censorship, and trust me, there are a LOT of them in Star Trek. The way Seven's story was handled proves that the Federation is more progressive — Eleanor Tremeer 🌈 (@ExtraTremeerial) March 27, 2020

The @StarTrek: Picard finale was absolutely fantastic. So many amazing moments and Seven of Nine being subtlety revealed to be Queer is everything. 🏳️‍🌈 — Paul Bloomer (@Bloomeroid) March 27, 2020

After being told by a fan on his Instagram story that the debut season was significantly lacking queer characters, Chabon acknowledged this as true, saying: “You’re right, there has been a relative lack of emphasis there.”

He continued to state that the character’s sexualities “or rather our understanding of them, emerged and evolved over the course of the season, as our actors moved into and began to inhabit their roles”, calling it an “organic progress”.

Chabon then promised that sexuality and identity will “come more fully into play” in the show’s second season.

Australian actor Evan Evagora, who plays androgynous Romulan refuge and the loyal companion of Patrick’s iconic character, Elnor, then expressed interest in exploring his character’s sexuality in the future.

“Growing up in a very sheltered environment I’m not sure he’s had the time to fully explore his sexuality,” Evagora chimed in. “But [it] would be interesting to delve into that at some point.”

Star Trek: Picard, the eighth instalment in the Star Trek franchise, is set in the 24th century and follows the title character as he copes with the destruction of android Commander Data and the destruction of the planet Romulus.

It also stars Alison Pill (American Horror Story: Cult), Isa Briones (The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Michelle Hurd (Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unit), Santiago Cabrera (Merlin) and Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful).

Star Trek: Picard is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.